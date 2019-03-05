Prevalence Of Increasing Trolling Culture Leads To Bullying And Depression: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation for a reason. She has carved a reputation for herself with the phenomenal work that she has been doing both nationally and internationally, but being in the public eye comes with a pinch of salt and there is no way one can ignore cyber trolls.

When asked in an interview about the pressure that comes with the ‘global star’ tag, Priyanka Chopra said that glorification of trolling has added “crazy pressure” on entertainers and the increasing prevalence of this culture leads to bullying and depression.

“First of all, the pressure comes from people’s opinion and how in today’s age everyone’s opinion becomes news. Most of the time, I see the media writing about trolling that someone got trolled for this and that. I have never understood how somebody’s opinion becomes news. How the media gives such credence to maybe 500, 600 or 1000 people writing behind the anonymity of the computer.”

“There is something called living your life according to the social responsibility that you feel as an individual and then there is something else like living your life according to how everybody else wants to you to live. And that is not the world we should live in.”

Talking about how she handles the issue, Priyanka said, “I have been not someone who has lived my life according to somebody else. I have walked to the beat of my own drum but I am very cognizant of somebody’s feelings as a public person.”

Adding to it, the actor also spoke about protecting children from the onslaught of trolls. “Our children should not be taught that people’s opinions are that important. When they get bullied in school or when they get bullied as teenagers because of the comments written on Instagram, it leads them to depression leading them to take harsh decisions in their life. It is being propagated by these kinds of stories, where we give so much importance to what we look like on Instagram or what we talk about on Twitter or what our imagery is.”

