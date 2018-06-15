Presenting The Progressive Side Of Moms Today, Kelly Kanaga’s Videos Are Spot On

How many of you have been emotionally blackmailed by your mother into doing things that you were sure nobody could force you to? Well, that’s the superpower moms have and depicting this very ‘quality’ is what Singapore-based Tamil woman Kelly Kanaga’s comedy videos on the KellysKomedy Facebook page are all about.

She is a popular comic and her page has over a lakh followers, of which 70% are female. The two main characters in her videos are KK, the daughter, and Amma, the mom. Kelly plays both Amma, dressed in colorful nighties and large earrings, who is the typical Tamil mom, and KK. As Amma, she perfectly imitates how a mom behaves and what moms usually say.

Kelly had a diploma in event management and had executed many event productions. But she never found the spark she so desperately wanted. So, she next picked up the wellness world and worked there for five years, having a successful career. But she soon realized, that her life’s calling was to make people laugh, so she created the page called KellysKomedy.

The character of Amma in her videos is someone anyone can relate to.

“The Mom character has definitely evolved in the one year since I started and she is an epitome of all the mother figures in my life. I was raised in a joint family, so I was brought up by many aunts and older cousins. My Mom character portrays bits and pieces from all the women I have been raised by,” Kelly told The News Minute.

If you’ve watched her videos, you would notice how ‘Amma’, when asked about certain issues like same-sex relationships, gives very progressive answers.

“I think a lot of moms or so-called “yesterday’s women” are progressive. We just haven’t asked them for their opinions on such issues. My Mom character embraces not just the typical nuances of an Indian mom but the far more progressive nature that isn’t displayed or discussed publicly,” she said.

“When I was going to give the answer – of course, everything is scripted by me – this is the only question I double-checked with my mom to see where she stands on it. Like I expected she answered, “Absolutely supportive of homosexuality. Everyone should have the freedom to express themselves”,” she added.

While there has been much discussion on the topic of the rare presence of women in the comedy industry, Kelly finds nothing wrong with the fact that there are mostly men in this world.

“Everywhere I see in comedy, I see a boy band. There is nothing wrong in it. I’m absolutely thrilled for the future of comedy and I’m thrilled for the guys as long as they are doing relevant comedies. Let’s be real. They aren’t going to sit around in their next meeting and think about, ‘Hey, maybe we should bring a girl in to diversify the mix.” Whatever works, works,” she said.

As we earlier mentioned, 70% of her audience is made up of women but that’s not all.

“My audience is anyone – boy or girl – who has a strong older woman in their household. And of course, the older woman herself. I was absolutely clear from day 1 that my videos need to be relatable. The more relatable, the more shares the videos get. And recently, I have had a lot of children following my videos. I love it when their parents send me videos of their children imitating me!” she said.

H/T: The News Minute