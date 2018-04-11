Presenting Some Of The Most Incredible Birth Pictures From The Years 2016 And 2017

The birth of a child – oh, the most magical moment, ever, I would say. A mother enduring unimaginable pain to see the face of her child, whom she carried for nine months… amazing, right? And birth photographers around the world capture this emotionally monumental moment.

So, every year the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers announces the winners of their annual Image of the Year competition. Chosen based on their technicality, emotionality, and composition, the pictures are awarded.

Here are the most moving birth pictures from the years 2016 and 2017.

Baby with the umbilical cord wrapped around their face.

The moment a baby entered the world via a water birth.

Shot of a mom laboring en route to the hospital was named the first-place winner.

Mom meeting her baby born via surrogate.

A baby being born via cesarean.

Photo of a mom’s determination and grit.

During a home water birth won Best in Category: Labor.

The bliss of new motherhood.

A new mom.

H/T: Cosmopolitan and Buzzfeed