Presenting Some Of The Most Incredible Birth Pictures From The Years 2016 And 2017

  • IWB Post
  •  April 11, 2018

The birth of a child – oh, the most magical moment, ever, I would say. A mother enduring unimaginable pain to see the face of her child, whom she carried for nine months… amazing, right? And birth photographers around the world capture this emotionally monumental moment.

So, every year the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers announces the winners of their annual Image of the Year competition. Chosen based on their technicality, emotionality, and composition, the pictures are awarded.

Here are the most moving birth pictures from the years 2016 and 2017.

Birth pictures

Baby with the umbilical cord wrapped around their face.

Birth pictures

The moment a baby entered the world via a water birth.

Birth pictures

Shot of a mom laboring en route to the hospital was named the first-place winner.

Birth pictures

Mom meeting her baby born via surrogate.

Birth pictures

A baby being born via cesarean.

Birth pictures

Photo of a mom’s determination and grit.

Birth pictures

Birth pictures

During a home water birth won Best in Category: Labor.

Birth pictures

The bliss of new motherhood.

Birth pictures

A new mom.

H/T: Cosmopolitan and Buzzfeed

