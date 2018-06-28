Presenting Nagaland In A Different Light, Author Easterine Kire’s Book Wins Sahitya Bal Puruskar 2018

When it comes to Nagaland, all we hear of its past is the violence that resided there, the counter-insurgency, the countless deaths. But Norway-based Naga author Easterine Kire prefers to present a different picture of the land through her books.

Bitter Wormwood (2011) is set around the Naga political struggle but its central theme is to show its impact on ordinary men and women. “It is cathartic to write on it” she said. Though there has been political strife and turmoil in Nagaland, “behind it lies tales of beautiful lives, and a beautiful culture, raring to come out. That is the true Nagaland.”

Her latest novel Son of the Thundercloud (in which Kira draws from Naga folklore) has been awarded the Sahitya Bal Puraskar 2018 in Guwahati on Friday. Kire won in the English category of the Bal Puraskar and will be receiving the award in a ceremony in Delhi on November 14.

The book follows the story of a woman whose sons and husband have been killed by a tiger and is impregnated by a raindrop. The boy who is born goes on to avenge his father and brothers’ deaths. “Naga society has changed over the years. We are at the risk of losing our tradition of oral storytelling — it’s disappearing in the towns, and my writing seeks to preserve that,” she said.

“Home stays with you, in your stories,” said Kire, who moved to Norway 10 years ago. “I grew up in a Christian household — it was sort of a ‘nativized’ Christianity…an interesting combination of tribal culture and religion coming together.”

H/T: The Indian Express