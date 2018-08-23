Presence Of Mind Of 10-Year-Old Zen Sadavarte Saved Lives Of Her Family Members

When the fire broke out at Crystal Towers, a residential building near Hindmata Cinema in Parel in Mumbai, on Wednesday morning, everything went haywire. In the situation of panic, it was the presence of mind and alertness of 10-year-old Zen Sadavarte that saved the lives of her family members.

The girl applied safety knowledge from the disaster management project she did when she was in Class 3.

When the fire broke out, the young girl was asleep at her home but woke up to the panicked voices of her family members and neighbours. The class VI student, who lives with her family on the 16th floor of Crystal Towers, immediately tried to bring calmness to the situation.

Zen first ensured that her parents and brother remained calm. She then cleared all the glass and told her parents and brother to tie wet cotton wraps around their faces. Zen then took them to her neighbour’s house. “The neighbour’s house had less wood compared to ours. I had to ensure that there were fewer items that could catch fire,” she told Times Now.

“There was a lot of smoke, and we could have suffocated but I remembered that we should be sitting down to avoid the smoke line. We also draped ourselves with wet clothes. That kept us protected till the fire brigade could come and rescue us,” she added.

Speaking of the technique that saved lives, Zen Sadavarte said, “I had learned this technique while researching for my Class 3 project for Disaster Management. I had also learned during the project that in such scenario one should panic. I told everyone exactly the same.”

The 10-year-old was also responsible for calling the fire brigades well as securing a fire bucket with sand to put out the fire.

Authorities initially categorised the fire as a Level-2 fire. However, it was reclassified as a Level-4 fire when it intensified.

We applaud the bravery of the 10-year-old. Kudos, girl!