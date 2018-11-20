Preity Zinta’s Controversial #MeToo Comment Goes Viral, Actor Apologizes For ‘Unintentionally’ Hurting Sentiments

“Did you ever have a #MeToo experience?”

“No, I haven’t, I wish I had… [Then] I would have an answer to tell you.” Are you scandalized, shocked and surprised that Preity Zinta uttered such comments on such a revolutionary movement?

Well, so is the nation as her video interview with Bollywood Hungama went viral for more such comments that trivialized #MeToo. Like when she went on to say that “people treat you the way you want to be treated” – a.k.a victim shaming.

Prasanto K Roy on Twitter Q. Did you ever have a #MeToo experience? A. Giggle. Giggle. Ha ha. I wish I had!!! “Aaj ki sweetu, kal ki metoo ho sakti hai, ha ha”: The lovely @realpreityzinta does some unexpected victim shaming https://t.co/F0Rc05Cbws

Although she said that it is “important that the #MeToo movement had started”, she then commented that its importance is compromised when women misuse it. “When it’s not that serious or for personal vendetta or publicity and diluting the movement”.

Prosenjit Roy on Twitter @prasanto @realpreityzinta Shameful. It went from bad to worse with each response and hit the lowest point when she joked that she wished that she had a #metoo experience. Really really sad.

Dhruv Rastogi on Twitter @tweetyproy @prasanto exactly, it belittles the movement, it belittles the horror that her gender has & regularly goes through

Rozelle Laha on Twitter @prasanto @realpreityzinta Her PR team forgot to prepare her with a response to the #MeToo movement question, I guess.

Zainab Sikander on Twitter @prasanto @realpreityzinta It’s lame when a woman trivializes sexual abuse and harassment especially when she’s not faced any. It’s more of a reason for you to shut up and listen to stories than be judgemental @realpreityzinta #MeToo

vindhya | 🌺 on Twitter @prasanto @realpreityzinta do you truly believe she’d want someone to harrass her when she herself had filed a harrassment case & gotten flak for it? she’s always been an advocate for women through her work but you lot will judge someone for credibility over a stupid ineloquent moment instead.

Following the severe backlash on her comments, Preity resorted to blaming the editing of the video, saying that it was edited to trivialize and make her comments sound insensitive.

Preity G Zinta on Twitter Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed

sanjay sarma on Twitter @realpreityzinta @iFaridoon No point blaming the journalist. What comes across as insensitive is the ‘Sweetu MeToo’ joke and that’s not edited. And btw, correcting the hashtag for you. It’s #disappointed. Unless an astrologer has recommended the extra ‘s’.

Darrenhola on Twitter @realpreityzinta @iFaridoon Did they do voice over when you said victims were asking for it? Or when you said you wished it happened to you as well? So disappointed with your interview and now you are blaming the journalist. Well done

Abhinav Babar on Twitter @realpreityzinta @iFaridoon Mam i saw that 2 min 20 secs clip of urs, i sm not judging u on the basis of that, I have been a big fan of urs since childhood but trust me deep down we all know that it was disappointing, I expected better from u 😔

Kadambari Mathur on Twitter @realpreityzinta @iFaridoon @realpreityzinta Just how are you spilling the blame?The interview was about your views,not his.Was shocking to hear u speak with such insensitive&light hearted casualness about a serious issue!You were not there to defend any industry there. Very disappointing!

She followed her tweet with a longer Instagram post, where she apologized for hurting sentiments “unintentionally” and explained her comments in the interview.