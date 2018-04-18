Preethi Herman Is The Only Indian Selected For The First Edition Of The Obama Fellowship

Former US president Barack Obama’s foundation has announced the 2018 Obama Fellows, 20 people from across the world who work in the civic and social sector and will receive the first edition of this prestigious fellowship.

The only Indian in this list is Preethi Herman, the Global Executive Director of Change.org, who was chosen from over 20,000 applications streamed in from 191 countries.

Preethi Herman on Twitter So so excited to share that I will be joining the inaugural Obama Fellowship class, a inspiring group of civic innovators from around the world. #ObamaFellows https://t.co/1lneKInxcf

Preethi Herman on Twitter MASSIVE LIFE+ WORK UPDATE: As one among the #ObamaFellows, I’ll be working with a group of civic innovators from around the world to inspire people to get involved in their communities. I can’t wait to get started. https://t.co/1lneKInxcf

Preethi is from Gudalur near Ooty in Tamil Nadu, and has worked with the tribals of Orissa and Dalit communities of Karnataka. She was named one of the 25 women transforming India as part of the #WomenTransform initiative by the Niti Aayog, MyGov.in, and the United Nations.

According to its official website, “These Obama Foundation Fellows are powerful examples of the many pathways we can take to improve our communities. These civic leaders bring a variety of disciplines and skill sets to their work – including community organizing, healthcare, technology, and the arts – and they apply those talents to a range of missions, from empowering parents and teachers to improve our schools, to ensuring deaf children have equal access to literacy tools, to bringing trauma-informed care to the criminal justice system and refugee camps, to working with partners across the healthcare system to treat addiction collaboratively.”

