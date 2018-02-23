Pratima Poddar Is Kolkata’s First Woman Bus Driver And Is Breaking Every Stereotype On Her Way

Kolkata’s first female bus driver – Pratima Poddar was working as a bus conductor about six years ago in a minibus that her husband Shibeshwar Podder drove. However, her life changed when her husband met with an accident.

After the accident took place in the year 2011, Shibeshwar was left bed-ridden for a long time, making him unable to drive a heavy vehicle in the future. Looking at the crisis, Pratima got behind the wheels to drive the minibus on the Nimta-Howrah route, getting up at 3:30 am every morning for the first trip. Her husband, Shibeshwar, now works as a conductor on the same bus. Talking about the incident, she told The Times of India, “My husband had an accident in 2011 that left him unfit to drive a heavy vehicle. That is when I took up the steering wheel, and my husband became the conductor of the same bus.“

She added, “My husband was bedridden, and our children were young. I tried some jobs at private firms but found none. Then I thought of taking up driving. I drove ambulances and taxis for a few weeks, after which my husband got a little better and made me learn how to drive a bus. I soon got a licence and now I regularly drive from Birati to Howrah and back throughout the day with my husband.”

Contrary to popular belief, Pratima has proven and broken the unrealistic idea of women being bad drivers. At a time where we often hear an unfortunate story of a bus meeting with an accident, Pratima’s bus has never met with one. Vouching for her safe driving skills a sergeant at Howrah bridge said, “I have rarely seen her overtake or pick up and drop passengers on the run, which is a common practice. We need more drivers like her.“

Pratima and Shibeshwar have two daughters named Rakhee and Sathee. While the elder daughter Rakhee is already a known name in Bengal, having represented the state in swimming, the younger daughter Sathee is in Class IX, and regularly tops her class. Besides driving the minibus, household chores are still taken care of by Pratima. “Life, of course, is a bit hectic considering I have to also do all household chores, but this is the only way we can earn enough to pay the EMI of the bus and fund the education of our daughters,” says Pratima.

Pratima speaking on the challenges she faces as a driver said, “People keep asking me what challenges I faced as a woman driver. I tell them that everything seems difficult on the face of it, but what is important is how we deal with it.”

H/T: The Times of India