Prashasti Singh: I Discovered My Small-Town Accent During Comicstaan, Which Is Now My Strength

Honest, unfiltered, and so genuine – our conversation with laugh riot Prashasti Singh was just like another episode of Comicstaan. She, in fact, during the conversation said as she laughed, “I try to be delusional about things.” That’s how cool and candid she was throughout the chat.

One of the shining stars from Amazon Prime’s stand-up comedy competition, Singh’s journey of getting on the stage and making people laugh started about two years ago.

The now stand-up comic artist and also a corporate girl grew up in Amethi, and has travelled from Delhi to Bengaluru to Lucknow for higher studies and work. Now in Mumbai, she happily juggles a serious desk job and a fun banter on stage.

Learn how her small-town accent is now her strength, her views on women in the field of comedy in India, and more in the excerpts from our interview below.

So, what are Prashasti Singh’s stage rituals like? How do you prepare yourself before you go on the stage?

Just prepare my body and mind to be raw and more natural. I never get on the stage and try to make a point because over time I have realised that it comes out well when I am actually not trying to make a point. Then there is confidence, which comes with a lot of practice. The relationship with stage develops with time. I now look at the stage as my den.

Tell us about the issues that activate your sense of humour.

Actually, the things that instigate me take a natural flow when I am on stage. Like I was genuinely frustrated by mansplaining and it just came out during one of the stand ups. The fuckboy episode from Comicstaan was majorly a rant and making fun of myself. I was glad to see that there were many who could relate. So, I am basically honest on stage and issues that irk me come out naturally.

There has been a huge discussion about sexism that exists in the comedy field in India. What is your take on it?

See, for newcomers like me, things have been made so much easier and comfortable by women like Aditi Mittal, Radhika Mhatre, Sumukhi Suresh, Kaneez Surka. They have made the environment warm and welcoming for us.

There are many moments that come as an eye-opener of the existing sexism in the industry. Like, I’d like to share an incident where a female stand up comic made a joke on fart at an open-mic and that triggered an aunty from the audience to ask her to shut up.

And, what about the pay gap?

I have heard of it from a few of my friends. Suppose an xyz female stand up comic has put forward her fees, and if the organiser finds it high, there is a remark that floats “you’re charging more than a man or this is what a man would charge.” These lines have come from a woman organizer too.

Let’s talk about Comicstaan. What were the challenges? Was there anything new that you discovered about yourself?

Until Comicstaan, it was more about me going on the stage and narrating my stories, while at the show I worked on different genres, covered different topics and the writing was so diverse. Also, until this show, I never discovered that I had an accent of a small town, which we also politely refer to as “ganwar”. It is my strength now.

Is there a self-censorship in your comedy?

There is no particular category but I don’t comment on topics that I am not well educated about or don’t feel strongly for.

How do you think the scenario for women in comedy in India can evolve?

We need to create more spaces for women to normalize for people to see them. There just needs to be more exposure. And, the scenario has actually evolved. Like I said, the environment has been made warmer by women like Aditi and Sumukhi and we need to take it forward. It should not stop.

Having said that, women are slowly coming out of their own inhibitions. As Radhika Mhatre states – inhibition comes in women from within as we want to be perfect, which was the case with me too. I wanted to be 100% and feared humiliation. It took me time to understand that the nature and beauty of art is imperfection. When I started I feared judgement, I was shy but with time I have gained confidence.

Has your sense of humour ever raised eyebrows of people around you?

I have spoken about how I like telling stories and I was doing so at a friends’ gathering. I was sharing an experience from Tinder, which involved sex and dating. But as I continued to tell the story, it got awkward because my dialect offended a friend’s wife. She got pissed at him and questioned him, “What kind of a friend talks about sex?”

How is to be a 31-year-old, single woman with an unconventional choice of profession in our society?

Being financially independent has been liberating for me. Had I still been living under the shadow of my parents, be it even mildly financially dependent, I don’t think I would have lived life my way. My father, who passed away a few years ago, was a very liberal and progressive man but I am sure he would have succumbed to the societal pressure and wanted me to settle down by a certain age. My mother is in the middle of it and she has kind of made peace with my choice of profession. We share a very simple relationship and she is very supportive.

If ever poked by my relatives, I just make jokes on that. And, I have decided to strive to never be poor.