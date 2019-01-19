Pranita Kocharekar’s New Calendars Will Teach You To Stay Off Stereotyping And Stay On Your Goals

Sometimes I get scared with the pace at which time is slipping by. It feels like it was only yesterday that I graduated high school, when actually almost a decade has passed by. And its 2019 already!

Are you all, just like me, feeling jaded and finding it hard to keep a track of your life and goals? If your answer is yes, then illustrator Pranita Kocharekar might have just the right thing for you.

After the great success of her 2018 12 Months 12 Goals calendar, she is back again with the 2019 calendar and it looks super fun, to say the least. The coolest part about Pranita’s calendar is the practicality of goals mentioned in it.

She shared in an interaction with IWB last year, “I have tried and tested all the goals, the reason I know they are possible.”

#12Months12Goals Calendar helps you build discpline & be a more productive you. 2019 is the year for change

In addition to the Goals calendar, Pranita has also come up with a “Shut Up and Stop Stereotyping” calendar this year. The calendar contains some really important lessons for all those who are still struggling with their sexist and misogynistic ideas like men can’t cook and women can’t drive. The January page of the calendar illustrates how skills have nothing to do with one’s gender and both driving and cooking are skills which are not biologically programmed but “require practice to develop.”

#ShutUpAndStopStereotyping Calendar is here to smash gender stereotyping & #12Months12Goals Calendar is here to make you productive & disciplined in 2019

Ready to do away with stereotyping and chase some life-enhancing goals? Buy the calendars here.