Pramila Bisoi, Who Has Been Leading A Women’s Movement, Declared As Official BJD Candidate

Recently, 68-year-old Pramila Bisoi, from Cheramaria Village in Odisha, was declared as Biju Janta Dal’s (BJD) official candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections. She’ll be contesting from the Aska Lok Sabha constituency.

The Aska constituency has been immensely important to BJD as it marked the beginning of Naveen Patnaik’s political career in 1997. This makes Bisoi’s candidature symbolic and so does the fact that a woman, that too one belonging to a village, was chosen as the official candidate.

Bisoi comes from a humble family of farmers, her eldest son runs a tea stall and the younger one works in a garage. Two of her daughters are married and live in their marital homes. Bisoi revealed that they largely depend on their production of wheat and ragi, grown on land they own that is less than an acre, and have no stable source of income.

Bisoi, fondly known as mausi, has been a representative of the women’s movement of Odisha’s self-help group (SHG) Mission Shakti. She has been instrumental in ensuring the participation of women in society, has been responsible for their employment and with her guidance the women of Chermaria have encouraged their children to go to school, they’ve undertaken health, nutrition, and sanitation projects as well.

“Chermaria was a very different place earlier, the lifestyle of the people in the village also differed. The land is rocky and barren, vegetation was sparse and so was the water. Bisoi knew that change would not come without involving the women who were confined within their houses. Nothing will change if we do not work for it, and who but women know how to turn things around?” she says. Initially, her attempts were met with a lot of reluctance but eventually, they agreed. Sustainable plans were developed to conserve water and for agriculture and seeing the women’s enthusiasm even the forest ranger and divisional forest officer were in support of their idea. Working on the mission together for months finally showed results and Chermaria now has large agricultural lands and safe drinking water.

For her efforts, Bisoi has been awarded the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ and ‘Prakruti Mitra’ awards by the government of Odisha. She says, “If we women can do some much together, we can also make a sarkar for the people.”

After promising that 33% of all candidates nominated from Odisha would be women, head of the BJD, Naveen Patnaik said, “It is my firm belief that empowerment cannot be compartmentalised – it has to be holistic. Social, economic and political empowerment must go hand in hand. Women must be represented in the highest forum of decision making in the country. Bisoi represents ‘Mission Shakti’ – the women’s SHG movement of Odisha.”

But not everyone is accepting of this decision; the upper middle class is especially not in favour of her candidature. The primary reason being her inability to speak Hindi or English, amongst others such as her low economic background. Even the media attention she’s been getting is highly patronizing, one local media person condescendingly asked her if she’s seen an airplane up close and whether she’d survive the fancy lifestyle in Delhi which is the complete antithesis of her current one.

Kharabela Swain, an MP from Odisha who recently rejoined the BJP, also asks, “How can this uneducated woman represent us at the Centre? She cannot speak English or even Hindi.”

Her 20 years of relentless efforts in bettering the lives of others have been reduced to just one label that people can’t seem to look past, of her being uneducated. She adds, “I was the one who read letters for people back then. I will write and read in Odia, and it won’t be a problem.”

One of her supporters says, “If Narendra Modi can talk to international leaders, without knowing their language, with translators, why can’t Bisoi explain our problems in Odia?” And Bisoi goes on to say, “I have experienced the pain of poverty. I understand this language of pain of the people, and that is all I need to speak about my brothers and sisters.”

She’s not the only one facing backlash dues do her inability to speak a language. Patnaik has also faced similar backlash and criticism for not being able to speak Odia well.

The Aska constituency goes to polls on April 18 and Bisoi will be contesting against Anita Subhadarshini of BJP and Rama Krushna Panda of the Communist Party Of India, who is backed by Congress.

