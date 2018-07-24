Prakriti Dance Academy In Kolkata Is Exclusively For The Transgender Community

She stayed in Bihar for around four years, before returning to Kolkata five years ago. It was in Bihar where she met the founder, Ranjita Sinha.

Another member is 23-year-old Alia Sheikh, who had been a sex worker and wanted to start a new life, which began at the academy. “I got virtually no support from my parents and had to enter the obnoxious trade to fulfill my needs. I did the flesh trade and also continued my education. I have completed my graduation in psychology. I want to be a psychologist and also a dancer as I think the latter has a future. The academy is a good opportunity because people laugh at us and pass vulgar comments when members of our community go to other training centres,“ said Alia.

Alokananda Roy, a famous danseuse and a mentor at Prakriti, said, “I want to show to the world that they are in no way different from us. They have equal capabilities to do whatever others can do. We are just providing them with a platform to excel and achieve their dreams. They live in turmoil because of being rejected by their families. We want them to perform on stage in front of a larger audience so that the society can change their perception about them.”

Transwoman and founder Ranjita Sinha says that the state government should take concrete steps to look into the issues faced by the community. She said, “We are taking it up as a pilot project and aim to open similar academies across the country in the future where a transgender can hone their skills. We are also aiming to collaborate with different agencies to provide them with a suitable platform to display their skills. The development board should act swiftly in solving our problems.”