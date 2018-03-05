Pradyut Voleti Teaches Underprivileged Kids To Dribble Opportunities With Basketball

Millions of dreams reside in the villages of India. Some of these dreams transform into great actions, while some remain unattended.

One such 12-year-old dreamer of Gejha village (Noida), Shaily Upadhya made it to one of the most prestigious schools of Noida, and how!

Pradyut with Shaily

Coming from a humble background, Shaily’s father is a driver. She was studying in a school in her village when she got the opportunity to play basketball along with other children at Dribble Academy, which focuses on training underprivileged kids in basketball.

Little did she know that each time she dribbled, she came closer to her dream, to get a scholarship in the most high-end school of the city.

Pradyut Voleti, Founder of the Dribble Academy, opened the gateway for Shaily and all other kids of Gejha village to achieve their dreams.

Master in Clinical Psychology and an avid basketball player, 27-year-old Pradyut founded ‘Dribble Academy’ to reach out to the underprivileged kids of villages nearby Noida. As of now, he has adopted two villages, Gejha and Hoshiarpur, to bridge the gap between the rural youth and their aspirations. He is not just a basketball trainer, but a life coach who provides stepping stones to these talented juniors.

I got in touch with Pradyut to explore more about his vision, work, and personal life. Here are some excerpts from our conversation:

What life lessons do you impart to the young players, other than basketball?

I am a skill development trainer, my task is not only to train kids but also to make them realize their strengths and weaknesses. I try to channelize their energy in basketball. All I try to teach is that basketball is not a game but a way of life. It might serve as a base for the kids to achieve their desired goals.

Beautifully put! Tell us about your own training?

I am trained by Ganon Baker, USA’s Leading Skill Development Trainer, in Florida. Also, Cody Toppert, a Cornell Legend, who has played 9 years in Europe and NBA D-League, personally trained me. They have inspired me to work harder and compete with myself.

They are the people I look up to. They have always pushed me to challenge my comfort zones and work harder. They have taught me that the biggest competition is with oneself. This is the reason, each day, I get up to be my better version.

You are an absolute source of inspiration to all the kids of Gejha village; do these kids inspire you too?

Every day! I never imagined the number of difficulties a child can face at such tender age and honestly, I never faced even a fraction of it. They remind me of my goal and help me achieve it.

And, what is that goal?

I wish to make my campaign Pan-India. But, to make it happen, I feel that the government’s attitude and approach towards sports in the country needs to be changed. I have adopted Hoshiarpur recently, and I aspire to make the ‘Dribble Academy’ accessible to each kid.

What hurdles do you face in your work?

There is a need to change certain rules regarding age proofs as many of the rural population do not have birth certificates. My kids were not allowed to play district tournaments as they didn’t have birth certificates. I nurture best talents of Noida and I can give it on paper and yet, they cannot show their talent.

I am planning to file an RTI for the same and fight for the rights of these budding players.

What other problems does basketball face in India as our country is a cricket-obsessed nation?

I don’t believe this. Recently, basketball has seen various ups. More and more people are playing basketball and it has a very bright future in our country. Our national teams have shown greatest performance in recent years. Kavita Akula from Chattisgarh is the rising star and has played for over 10 years and with 13 different teams. She spent the last couple of years at the IMG Academy, Florida training under the best coaches. It’s a huge honor for our Indian team. We are also hosting FIBA Championship in Banglore. So, I think India is finally moving on from cricket and paying attention to other sports, too.

Back to the work of Dribble Academy, did you also face any resistance from families of the children?

Initially, there was a lot of resistance. However, as time passed and parents observed the overall development of their kids, they were convinced. Also, all my kids made sure not to compromise on their academics and managed their basketball training time accordingly. I believe that our success lies in the fact that we’ve changed lives of not just 150 kids but their families, too.

Among these kids, who is the best girl player, according to you? How has her game encouraged other girls to play?

Shaily Upadhyay (12), the daughter of a household driver, who has been training at the Academy for the past two years is an inspiration for all. She has been awarded a five-year complete scholarship at one of the top educational institutions in Noida, the Shiv Nadar School. She has set an example for other kids, especially girls. Seeing her achievements, they are all the more motivated to work harder.

That’s heartwarming!

There are very few playgrounds in most cities which is why children are discouraged to play. Does this reduce the possibilities of more players in future?

Absolutely true, there lacks basic infrastructure in most of the cities! Basketball is a beautiful sport, and all it requires is a wall and a ring. If a ring is fixed on every wall of the country, the entire country will turn into a playground. No, it is zeal which makes a player and possibilities of basketball is very bright.

But, I also like to believe that it’s the zeal of a person to pursue the sport, which makes a good player and the possibilities of basketball bright.

Indeed, a beautiful thought. You also like listening to music. Any specific choice?

Umm… Anything from Coldplay to alternative music.

Any message you wish to convey to our readers?

Children of Gejha and all other villages need your support. These children aspire to fly but need wings for it. Uniform, shoes, bananas, milk, and sprouts (for energy) are basic things that a player needs. You may support a kid or a part of their needs as per your capacity. A small help can change their lives. Think about it!

Pradyut is also crowdfunding for his Academy. If you wish to donate, kindly visit his crowdfunding campaign page, here.

This article was first published on August 31, 2017.