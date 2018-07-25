Prabhavathi Amma’s 13-Year-Long Battle For Her Son Has Finally Come To An End

In the year 2005, the then 26-year-old son of Prabhavathi Amma died a brutal death after police officials followed the practice of ‘rolling’ a heavy wooden log over the body of an accused. He was spread-eagled on a bench and crushed with an iron pipe. Since then, Amma has been fighting for justice, which was finally served on Tuesday.

The legal battle of the infamous ‘urutii kola’ case of Amma’s son went on for 13 years. From the age of 54 to 57, Amma fought relentlessly for the justice and her determination to win the battle could not be shaken by any circumstances. There were several attempts made by the guilty to cover up the crime and in the process, she often received death threats against her.

Her 13-year-long wait for justice came to an end on Tuesday when the police officials, who were responsible for the brutal death of her son Udayakumar, were found guilty by the CBI Special Court. Prabhavthi Amma to the win responded with, “cannot expect anything more than this,” as reported by The News Minute.

“I am happy that the court found the culprits guilty, but at the same time, I am sad that my son is not with me. It was a fight for my son and I hope to be where he is,” Amma added. She continued to fight for 13 years as she did not fear anything. She said, “My life was for my son and with my son; without him, I have no life. But I have come this far.”

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who stood by her in the fight that lasted for 13 years. “No one had asked me to come later whenever I approached them to initiate further steps in the case. I am thankful to the court for delivering justice and to all those who stood by me. Earlier, when I used to come to the court for the hearing, people unfamiliar to me would approach and say that I must not give up. In the past, I never used to go out like this for anything. Now that I had to come out and thought I would stop only after I get justice,” she said.

She also reiterated her statement that if mothers, who had gone through similar experiences, had fought for justice, such brutality would not have repeated.

“I will not say it is for me; it is for all mothers. No other mother, and child should go through this. Mothers, who face similar experience should fight against such brutalities. There were attempts to kill me, so that the culprits could escape. By the grace of god, I have managed to survive these testing times. The goddess at the Mannadiyil temple near my house, was with me. Now if anyone would try to attack me, I would hurl at least a stone at him. I have lost my son, so I am fearless,” Amma said.

She added, “I have not slept in the last 13 years. There were people who have ridiculed me. But I kept praying. We should not be tempted by money, even if we are offered it. Every government coming to power must terminate such policemen from service, because, if they are awarded suspension for three months, they will come back to service.”

Amma now lives with the support of her brother P Mohanan and his family. “She got justice only because of her relentless fight for justice. It is not easy to have CBI investigation on a case,” said Mohanan.

H/T: The News Minute