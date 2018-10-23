Prabal Gurung Ropes In An All-Asian Models Cast To Highlight The Breadth Of Pan-Asian Diversity

Sending a strong message through his latest campaign, Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung used an all-Asian models cast for his fall 2018 campaign.

“I’ve always believed in the power of visual representation. Growing up, I never saw someone who looked like me represented in Hollywood films or fashion photos in a desirable and glamorous way (or really represented at all, to be honest). I want to change this,” he said in a recent interaction with Huffington Post.

Gurung, who strongly advocates Asian representation in media, said that through the campaign he also wants kids to “open a magazine or go on Instagram and be able to identify with the faces on the screen or in print.”

For the campaign which he has named “Stronger in Color,” Gurung roped in models from across Asia, including China, Thailand, Nepal, and India. The designer wants to show through the campaign that “Asian” is, in fact, an umbrella term with a lot of diversity within, unlike the stereotypical image of an East Asian face that pops into the head each time a mention of the term is made in media.

“It was a priority for us to represent a diverse range of Asia. With this campaign, I wanted to showcase, honor and celebrate the depth and breadth of the pan Asian experience, and to highlight multiple definitions of beauty,” he explained.

He added, “So many times I’ve heard different minority groups be told, ‘We’ll get to you next. Right now, we’re focused on X,’ whether that be in relation to race, gender identity, or size ― essentially, anyone who isn’t a thin, white, heteronormative person. So many of the decision makers in this industry ― those with ‘a seat at the table,’ so to speak ― don’t understand the nuances of race, or are totally apathetic, because it isn’t a part of their personal experience.”

He further shared that the aim of the campaign also was to pay a homage to the women of the Eastern world. “The women are vigilant, resilient and rooted, and our show, collection, and this campaign is our love letter to this heritage and spirit,” Gurung added.

H/T: Huffington Post.