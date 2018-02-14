Prabal Gurung Dedicates Fall 2018 Collection To Women He Grew Up With
One thing fashion designer Prabal Gurung has kept constant is his loyalty towards empowering women through his clothes. The New York-based Nepali designer is an out and loud and proud feminist, and as the designer scales the success ladder every year, he makes sure to uplift women with a powerful message.
Prabal’s fall 2017 at New York Fashion Week was dedicated to the inspiring women. His range of slogan tees had a strong and powerful message.
Fall 2017 • The birthplace of our #PGTShirtSeries: dedicated to the women who inspire us. Together, we believe in the common bonds of humankind, regardless of race, sexuality, gender or religion. For every t-shirt purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and our foundation, Shikshya Foundation Nepal. #pgworld #pgnyfw #modernglamour #femininitywithabite #nyfw
He is also a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement and lashed out openly at few of the names from his industry whose truth unfolded last year. This year, Prabal stays strong with his ideologies and gives the “feminine” color pink a new identity. Gurung’s vision for Fall 2018 was inspired by the many powerful women he grew up with and saw in his life back home in Nepal and as well as women-dominated groups like India’s Gulabi Gang and the Mosuo tribe of China.
The power of pink. A #bts moment from the Fall 2018 show. 📸 @kevintachman #pgworld #StrongerInColour #femininitywithabite #pgnyfw #nyfw A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on
The artisanal spirit of the Fall 2018 collection is an ode to eastern practices, captured by the Mandala-inspired hand embroidered paillettes. Here, we revere unabashed femininity, as we believe that to be one of the greatest strengths a woman possesses. We celebrate the epitome of feminine luxury and demonstrate that power and femininity can live together in harmony. 📸 @voguerunway #pgworld #femininitywithabite #StrongerInColour #nyfw #pgnyfw #coutureideals
The Fall 2018 collection is a cross cultural exploration. A journey from west to east. The collection celebrates the melding of beautiful cultures represented by collage techniques, bringing together hues of scarlet and pitaya, accented by scarlet chantilly lace and azure tie details. 📸 @moeeztali for @nyfw Sand paintings by artist @joemangrum #pgworld #strongerincolour #pgnyfw #nyfw #femininitywithabite A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on
Cutting off the sweetness from the color, Gurung shapes it into a powerful one with strong shapes, sturdy knits, and interesting embellishments, demonstrating that the feminity and power can be in harmony simultaneously. His show had the diverse cast of models walking with white flowers in hands.
Le grand finale. This is the #pgworld, where we celebrate female solidarity, we share the colours of Prabal’s home in the east, and we present a vision for our collective future, a future that is #StrongerInColour. 📸 @voguerunway Sand Mandala paintings and set design by artist @joemangrum 💐 @central_park_flowers #pgworld #pgnyfw #femininitywithabite #nyfw
