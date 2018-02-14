Prabal Gurung Dedicates Fall 2018 Collection To Women He Grew Up With

One thing fashion designer Prabal Gurung has kept constant is his loyalty towards empowering women through his clothes. The New York-based Nepali designer is an out and loud and proud feminist, and as the designer scales the success ladder every year, he makes sure to uplift women with a powerful message.

Prabal’s fall 2017 at New York Fashion Week was dedicated to the inspiring women. His range of slogan tees had a strong and powerful message.

He is also a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement and lashed out openly at few of the names from his industry whose truth unfolded last year. This year, Prabal stays strong with his ideologies and gives the “feminine” color pink a new identity. Gurung’s vision for Fall 2018 was inspired by the many powerful women he grew up with and saw in his life back home in Nepal and as well as women-dominated groups like India’s Gulabi Gang and the Mosuo tribe of China.

Cutting off the sweetness from the color, Gurung shapes it into a powerful one with strong shapes, sturdy knits, and interesting embellishments, demonstrating that the feminity and power can be in harmony simultaneously. His show had the diverse cast of models walking with white flowers in hands.