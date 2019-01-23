Powered Accelerator Backs Nine Women Entrepreneurs For Business Support

In its efforts to support women entrepreneurs in the energy domain, Powered Accelerator has selected nine women to be a part of its Second Cohort where they will offer them financial and support to help them develop their businesses.

Launched in April last year, Powered Accelerator was set up by the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID), Shell Foundation (a UK-based charity), Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology, and Zone Startups India. Since its launch, the programme has hosted its first cohort comprising 10 startups, extended equity-free seed fund $10,000 to 6 startups and hosted a boot camp for five very early-stage startups.

During the selection process, nine women were selected for the Second Cohort on the basis of applicant’s background, innovativeness, the scale of impact, problem solution fit, clarity of thought, and programme fit. These women will now receive support for one year to scale their business along with a four-week residential mentoring programme and access to an equity-free seed fund upto $ 10,000 each.

Sam Parker, Director, Shell Foundation said, “At Shell Foundation, we are proud to support the continued progress of the Powered Accelerator, helping female entrepreneurs working on innovative off-grid energy access technologies. We believe this 2nd cohort can be transformative in building long-term business solutions to meet India’s off-grid energy needs, delivering employment and new technologies that will positively improve the lives and livelihoods of people in low-income rural and urban areas.”

Here is the list of the selected women entrepreneurs:

Dr. Vanita Prasad, Founder and Director, product and technology R&D at REVY Environmental Solutions holds patents for specific innovation in the field of waste management and renewable energy. She founded REVY Environment Solutions, which has developed a cost-effective and indigenous process of treating wastewater releasing biogas in the process.

Monika Jha, Founder and CEO of Cydee Technologies, which is developing unique patented streetlights to help public and private sectors reduce cost by reducing the number of light poles by 60%, saving 60% material, manufacturing, deployment and maintenance cost along with 30% Extra Energy Saving compared to conventional LED Streetlights.

Debashree Padhi, CEO of DD Biosolution Technology, which produces green energy from agro waste providing an end-to-end clean cooking solution for rural women and creating an optimized lifecycle for agro waste utilization into energy.

Bhavana Chittawa, Head of Business Development and Product Development of FinEffi Energy Solutions, which aims to save energy in the residential and commercial sector, reduce cost of electricity by at least 25%for the end user and make the end user aware of his/her energy usage by using their IoT devices and data analytics.

Manvi Dhawan, CEO & CFO of GTarang Energy Solutions, which is developing devices to convert waste thermal energy from day to day activities at individual and industrial setups into useful energy.

Susmita Bhattacharjee, MD & Founder of Pushan Renewable Energy, a social enterprise that provides innovative solar powered systems and products for income generation of rural Indian women.

Vidya Amarnath, Director of Paterson Energy, a Plastic Waste to Fuel Company manufacturing plants for recycling plastic waste into quality Plastic Oil using a continuous type Thermochemical Depolymerization Technology.

Disha Ahuja, Founder of Prakriti Biosystems Engineering, which converts organic waste into energy by using membrane-based modular solutions. She is developing a turn-key solution to purify Biogas to Bio-CNG (vehicular fuel and PNG) and industrial carbon dioxide.

Rukmani Katara, CEO of Durga Energy, a cleantech enterprise based in Rajasthan that has set up a solar panel manufacturing unit providing alternative livelihood opportunities to women working as labourers in farms by providing them training and employment in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar products.

H/T: The News Minute