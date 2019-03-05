Posted In Pulwama, These CRPF Women Soldiers Bore Witness To The Recent Terror Attack

On 14th February, 40 CRPF soldiers died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. While India mourns the untimely demise of these brave warriors, what we are forgetting is the women personnel who faced the bomb explosion in front of them and strived to maintain calm after the attack.

“My kids had supported me throughout even though they were terrified on the day of the attack. They told me to give my best in the line of duty and return home safe,” said one lady cop. Another fearless lady shared that she joined the CRPF as she always wanted to do something for her country even if it meant that her family had to calm themselves and be positive as they were concerned about her during the curfew.

Meet brave CRPF women cops who were part of convoy attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber in Pulwama.

“My kids were really worried about me, but they told me to do my duty and then come home when I can,” said one of the lady cops.

“We saw the bomb explosion happening in front of our eyes. At first, we were afraid, but then the anger took over and we were like, “Ek samne aa jae jisne bhi kia hai!” said another soldier.

H/T: SheThePeople