Post-Injury, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Eyes Gold At The Upcoming Asian Championship

This year, World champion Mirabai Chanu has been chosen for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Currently, she is training to prepare for the Asian Championship, which serves as the Olympic qualifier.

“We will definitely win the Olympic medal and bring it to India,” said 24-year-old Mirabai. She gave her best performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she lifted a total of 196 kg, 86 kg in Snatch and 110 kg in Clean and Jerk to win the first gold medal for India.

She has recently recovered from a lower back strain and has been chosen as one of the two lifters for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“I will feel like a star only when I win an Olympic medal,” Mirabai said. She remembers how she had failed with all three lifts in clean and jerk, and had been unable to win any medal. So, now for the upcoming Asian Championship, she is all set to ace the game and win the gold medal.

H/T: The Hindu

