Post Hardik Pandya’s Misogynistic Comments On ‘KWK’, BCCI Considers Barring Players From Non-Cricket Shows

Hardik Pandya caught everyone’s attention for his outrageous statements about women and his sexual activities on the much talked about chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ recently.

During the show, he spoke about hooking up with many women, and at a family gathering when he was asked about which one was his, he pointed at multiple women thinking he was playing it cool. To make things worse, he even mentioned that his family was proud of him for this.

Following his remarks on the show, he faced a backlash for his crass and cringe-worthy statements. After the negative response that he got from the audience, on Twitter, he wrote that he got “carried away by the nature” of the show.

According to reports, the BCCI is considering not allowing cricket players to feature on non-cricket shows. The Chairman of the Committee of Administrators that runs the BCCI, Vinod Rai, told The Times Of India, “We have sent showcause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation.”

Former BCCI general manager Ratnakar Shetty called Pandya’s conduct a “disgrace to the cricket community, and in a tweet, he wrote, “It is time the BCCI decides to take corrective steps for cricketers who talk rubbish on public platforms. Hardik Pandya was a disgrace to the cricket community the way he spoke on Koffee with Karan show. He has insulted the women and also made a racist remark.”

