Post Allegations Of Sexual Assault, Rajkumar Hirani Nominated By Filmfare For Best Director

On January 13th, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was accused of repeated sexual assault by a woman who had worked with him on his film Sanju.

The woman had sent an email complaint to the film’s producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Chopra’s wife Anupama, his sister Shelly, and Hirani’s frequent collaborator Abhijat Joshi. But now Hirani has been nominated in the Best Director category at the upcoming Filmfare Awards for Sanju.

The woman had shared with HuffPost India that at the time she couldn’t complain about Hirani’s action because her father was suffering from a terminal illness, and she needed the job to pay for his treatment.

Following the allegations, Hirani’s name was revoked from the credits of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, of which he was the co-producer and even Joshi and the Chopra family kept their distance from him. While, since the incident, Hirani had been keeping a low profile, he is slowly making public appearances as a few weeks ago he attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland.

H/T: Huffington Post