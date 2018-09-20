Portraying The Ugly Reality Of A Caste-Ridden Society, This Dance Group Is Fighting Caste Violence

It has been 67 years since we gained Independence from the British and yet we are still a long way from ditching our caste-ridden mentality.

Recently, in Hyderabad’s Erragadda, a 20-year-old girl Madhavi married 23-year-old Sandeep at an Arya Samaj temple in Alwal on September 14. Her family opposed the marriage, citing caste and class difference. On Wednesday, her father, Manoharachari asked her to meet him near Gokul Theatre in Hyderabad, saying he wanted to buy them clothes for the wedding reception. But when the couple met him, he attacked them with a sickle. Sandeep sustained a deep gash to his cheek, while Madhavi was hacked multiple times and sustained severe injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital by bystanders. While Sandeep is okay, Madhavi was taken to Yashoda Hospital for further treatment.

“The girl was bleeding profusely and in a state of shock when she was brought in. Her blood pressure was very low around 60 to 70. She’s sustained several deep cuts to her neck. Several nerves supplying the head and neck region were also cut. She was bleeding a lot and we didn’t have much time. We did a simple CT scan and then took her up for an emergency surgery with a team of several doctors. As she was bleeding profusely, we had to control it as our first priority. Once that was achieved, we were able to attempt to focus on the other issues,” stated one of the doctors.

“Her hand was nearly completely amputated when she was brought it. We fixed the bone and repaired the nerve and artery, which were cut. We are hopeful that we will save her and that she will be able to use her hands for normal duties. 5 units of blood have been given, and her hemoglobin seems to be improving slowly. However, she is still critical and remains on a ventilator,” he added.

These instances of hate crimes based on caste and religion is not a new thing in our so-called ‘civilized’ society. Portraying this ugly reality, a dance performance ‘Theenda Theenda’, staged at Usilampatti in Madurai district on September 17 – the 140th birth anniversary of Dravidian ideologue Periyar, gave its audience a hard look at the issue of casteism.

The Arul Anandar College near Madurai, organized the event in association with Manal Magudi (Rhythms of Land) Theatre group. “The performances clearly reflected the harsh social reality in our villages and also opened up a space within us to look for cultural forms to fight against casteism,” said Bowjiya, III-year English literature student of the college.

“When Akila tied the thundu on her forehead and moved chin up, I remembered the public behaviour of men of the dominant caste in our village,” said a student of Folk Arts from Madurai Kamaraj University.

The woman Akila that the student mentions is the choreographer and main dancer from Chennai. Her inspiration for choosing ‘caste psychology’ as the theme for the dance performance came from the tragic love story of Ilavarasan. The story is of a Dalit and Divya, a Vanniyar from Dharmapuri who eloped and got married in October 2012, which lead to caste tension and Divya’s father committing suicide. In July 2013, Ilavarasan’s body was found on the railway track in Dharmapuri. The investigating officials claimed it was suicide.

Akila and her fellow dancer, R Chandiran from Arakkonam near Vellore, picked up the ‘towel’ (thundu) as a metaphor to portray dominance and servitude. This performance comes as a breath of fresh air, giving us a respite from hate speeches by caste leaders and crimes committed in the name of casteism.

As per Akila, their performance ‘Theenda Theenda’ questions the casteist mindset and the caste violence it propagates. So, she has decided to take her performances to the younger generation, hoping that it would bring across positive change.

H/T: The News Minute