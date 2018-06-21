Portrayal Of Women Football Fans As Glam Divas Signals The Bigger Problem In Sport

With enormous fights, vocal or silent, women have broken stereotypes, achieved heights, and shown the world what we’re made of. Yet, there is pay disparity, there is misogyny, there is objectification, there is a need for us explaining our worths time and again.

The field of sports is a big example of it.

Just recently, no women made it to the Forbes top 100 highest paid athletes list of 2018. The list yet again brought us to the ground reality of women being paid way less than their male counterparts. The women who made it to this list earlier were dropped off because of such natural reasons like baby delivery.

When BBC’s unfair salary structure was revealed last year, it showed how about two-thirds of BBC staff earning more than $203,000 were men. The huge pay gap had also upset former Czechoslovak tennis player Martina Navratilova, who was the Wimbledon contributor for the BBC as their Olympics commentator. She discovered the unfair truth that her fellow commentator John McEnroe (American tennis player) received an amount 10 times more. She said that while she earned 15,000 pounds, Mr. McEnroe was paid 150,000 pounds.

Not only in terms of pay, there is sexism and misogyny involved in every aspect of sports. Women, to date, on or off the court, are looked at as glamourous objects. Sports segment about female athletes on television and news coverage prioritises sex appeal over athleticism.

In a study by researchers from the University of Southern California and Purdue University, commentators in the ’90s were overtly sexist in their discussions of female athletes. “Commentators snickered with sexual innuendo when showing bikini-clad women spectators at a men’s baseball game or leering at conventionally beautiful professional women athletes,“ the study authors write.

There was cut in the sexual categorization of women athletes after the study but the language surrounding sex appeal of women on the ground was then replaced by multiple identities added to a woman athlete. Women’s roles as wives or mothers were referenced alongside their athletic performance, though coverage of male athletes rarely mentioned family roles.

Describing women off the court, stereotypes about women sports fans are huge. The ongoing football world cup comprises the huge female following. In fact, for the 2014 Men’s World Cup, women fans made around 40% of the worldwide television audience. Yet, according to The Conversation, if we google the terms “World Cup” and “women fans”, what appears is a constellation of international beauties, draped in their nation’s colors and flags – a sea of long hair, short shorts and cropped jerseys.

My study sampled over 100 pictures from mainstream media reports and found the most popular stories and images about women focused on young and slender fans in the stands who combined sexual empowerment with national allegiance.

In many of the images, women pose provocatively for photojournalists. Ideas about women as passive objects for male consumption have given way to images of women “choosing” to present themselves in sexualised ways. “Sexy fandom” is celebrated as a form of individual expression and personal style, reinforcing the wider cultural expectations for young women to present themselves in sports contexts in ways that do not threaten men’s primacy.

The reason cited by the portal is the way search engine algorithms rank information. Algorithms determine preferences according to users’ previous online searches as well as the searches of users deemed demographically similar. When women are “ranked” by these algorithms according to perceived levels of attractiveness, as opposed to their sporting interest or team commitments, it sends a clear message about the way women in sport are valued.

Another factor is the gender composition of newsrooms. The men photographers and editors select which pictures of women spectators they take and make available to audiences. Increasing the number of women with decision-making power about news content can lead to a wider variety of online images of women in sport.

We need to have more diverse and wider representation of women in media coverage of the sports events. Like the social media campaign, This Fan Girl, which is devoted to the women fans who show up week after week, in the worst of weather, to support club teams in the UK.

This Fan Girl describes itself with, “We’re a digital community for female football fans, capturing the faces, voices, stories, and opinions of women who love the beautiful game.”

The UK based portal has started this project to create a visual documentary of women who support football. The way female fans are portrayed in the media isn’t reflective of the women we see when we go to matches; the ones who support their teams come rain or shine, whether they’re top of the league or facing relegation.

Image used for representational purpose