Portia De Rossi’s Meaningful Gift For Wife Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th Birthday Moved Her To Tears

On her wedding day, Portia De Rossi had said, “It’s good to be to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.” Her birthday gift for wife Ellen DeGeneres moved the talk show host to tears when she turned 60 last Friday. An emotional DeGeneres said, “It’s the best gift, And she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me.”

DeGeneres received many gifts for her birthday. She got birthday wishes from Justin Timberlake, flowers from Chance the Rapper, a serenade from Dax Shepard and goodies from Michelle Obama. But the best gift for her was from her wife Portia.

She made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Thursday, to present her the gift. “It’s your 60th birthday, and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about. So, I combined that with the fact that literally guys, for like the last two years, Ellen has said to me, ‘I feel like I’m not doing enough.’ Every day, almost. So, I put all that together and I got you this gift.”

Portia then played a recorded birthday message that highlighted Dian Fossey. Dian is DeGeneres’ hero, she founded the Karisoke Research Center in Rwanda to observe and protect mountain gorillas. She was murdered in 1985, but her work is carried forward by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

On her 60th birthday, Portia brought DeGeneres and her hero together, by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. “Ellen, you will carry on Dian’s legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy Birthday,” Portia said.

An emotional DeGeneres wiped away tears after the announcement and said that it was the best gift that anybody could have given her.

