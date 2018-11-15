Popular YouTuber Lily Singh Takes A Break To Focus On Her Mental Health

Lily Singh a.k.a Superwoman, a popular YouTuber, comedian, and vlogger, has announced to her fans that she is going to take a break from posting on YouTube to focus on her mental health.

“Why am I taking a break is because of my mental health. I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted. I have been doing YouTube for 8 years consecutively. For 8 years I have been doing it regularly and for a lot of those 8 years, I have been doing it twice a week. It’s been a lot! I have enjoyed it, I have loved it, but it has been a lot,” she said.

I’ll see you soon… Mental health is important y’all. Loving yourself is a priority. I’m taking a break from YouTube but I promise I’ll be back happier and healthier. I hope you’ll be here waiting and we can dramatically run into each others arms like a Bollywood movie. I’d like that. I love you #TeamSuper.

During her hiatus, she plans to “get some of her creative energy back” and work in the social good space, her #GirlLove movement and as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

“You know, the thing about YouTube is that, in all of its glory, it kind of is a machine and it makes creators believe that we have to pump out content consistently even at the cost of our life, and our mental health, and our happiness. Because if you don’t, then you’ll become irrelevant,” added the 30-year-old who has worked in many Hollywood projects like Bad Moms, HBO’s film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, Ice Age: Collision Course and in A Trip to Unicorn Island, a documentary film.

