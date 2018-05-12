Pop Star Vasuda Sharma Plays For Us A Recap Of Her Journey From Aasma To Being An Independent Musician

Haath hawa mein aise uthaao taang se tango karke dikhaao… Some more? Come to kamariya jamke hilaao saans bharo tum saath mein gao… Chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko….

The song that has been on loop in my head, and is certain to have struck a chord in each of the 90s kid out there. Am I right or am I right? Play it when you’re done reading my quick tête-à-tête with Vasuda, one of the lead singers of Aasma – the pop group that released the song you’re humming, in the year 2004!

It’s been 14 years and Singer-Songwriter Vasuda Sharma has come a long way. After Aasma, Vasuda worked as an independent musician for some time and later moved to Boston to study at the Berklee College Of Music. She is trained in Indian Classical Music, International Western Music, and loves to experiment with different genres – Indie, Electronica, Live Looping, you only need to name it.

Today she produces her own songs under the title ‘Miss V’, but you’d be surprised to learn that if not a Pop Star, Vasuda would have followed her mother’s dream of becoming an IAS officer (yes!).

That being a brief rundown, but there’s a lot more about Vasuda’s journey that you’d not want to miss reading about. So, scroll through:

Tracing back to the start of your journey, when did you set out on your individual path?

Aasma’s last album came out in 2005, but it was operational for the next four years – we were doing live gigs and alongside pursuing our own individual prospects. I moved on to solely creating my own music only after the band dissolved in 2009. In the next two years, I dug more into Indie music, and also worked on some unconventional films.

When did Berklee happen? How was your experience there?

It was in 2011, I received a scholarship letter from Berklee. A natural reaction, it had me excited but the thought of getting back to studying after being an independent professional for the longest time had me a tad bit nervous. But Berklee opened many doors for me and completely changed my idea of what music can be. Until then I had a basic knowledge of Western music, but hadn’t formally trained in anything other than Indian Classical. I learned a lot about writing songs and producing my own music, and got many opportunities to network with musicians from around the world. It really did broaden my perspective.

A piece of advice for young musicians?

Your USP has to be strong. And on figuring it out, you have to work hard to hone it to be able to cash in on it. My orientation to music happened in the form of bhajans and folk music –introduced by my aunt when I was a kid. Then while growing up, Madonna and pop music were on the go, and in college I got to learn Western. But even if you learn different things, it’s all about how you put them together to create something of your own and in which you believe. In my opinion, only by holding on to your essence can you go a long way and remain happy as a musician.

Ah, yes. I read that it was from your aunt that you learnt the abcd of music. You must have some beautiful memories from that time!

My paternal aunt worked with All India Radio in Mathura (Vasuda’s hometown) and with her began my musical journey. All of 4, I’d practice the basics of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. With each summer vacation spent with her, my interest grew, and before I could realize and understand, music had become a part of who I was.

Bua has written, composed, and sang some 300 odd Bhajans, and I will always cherish her legacy. In fact for my album Attuned Spirits, I rearranged her composition of Meera Bhajan. It took her a while to accept the recreation, which was without Tabla and the conventional musical instruments, but she understood that it was to cater to the present times, and I had not disturbed the essence of the song. She did like it eventually.

And experimentation is the way to go! What motivates you to sway from one genre to another?

Very often it is the music I’m listening to that gets me going and inspires me to experiment and to create more. Attuned Spirits, a folk fusion album, was a result of experimentation. And after it, I went on to learning electronica and live looping, which really had me intrigued. I learn as I go ahead, and I can’t see myself sticking to genres. I don’t have a “my sound”, and it is not possible for me to categorise my music either – when they put me in one, I’ll quickly jump into another.

Speaking of it, you also worked on a musical project titled ‘Sisterhood’?

Sisterhood was a song about women bonding written by Geetu Hinduja. She wanted me to lead the project, to create its arrangement, sound, and production. And we further collaborated with a few more women musicians; the song was received really well.

‘Sisterhood’ talks about how women can heal and make the world a better place by forming a strong bond.

Ever had to face gender conflicts?

I have a band (Sharma & The Besharams) in which I’m the only woman and which I lead, but with them or anywhere else, I’ve never had any conflicts. I am quite assertive, and an individual’s musicality is all that I believe in.

And you self-produce your songs! Another feat.

I had a basic understanding of production, but it was at Berklee that I got its professional training. Today I produce my own songs, and I absolutely love the process. I can create the sound and arrangements that I want. I intend to start producing for other artists, soon.

Who’d be some of your favourite musicians from the current time?

Amongst the current ones, I admire Mali (Maalavika Manoj); I love her music and voice. Also, Tejas Menon! He’s really good, and I absolutely love the songs he writes. Then of course, there’s the likes of Raghu Dixit and Prateek Kuhad. But the new artists are really promising and I really hope for some system to come in existence that would create more opportunities for them to get good projects. Festivals and gigs are great platforms but they don’t earn you money, I know because my earning comes from creating music, and so those who are majorly into singing and songwriting have to suffer – they deserve better avenues.

Which is the most daring thing that you have attempted in your career so far?

A crowd funding project that I did some years ago. I have been independent ever since I was 18, never asked for money to my parents, so it was a big deal for me to come out and ask people to support my project. There were a lot of times when I found myself questioning if I was doing the right thing. Am I putting myself down by asking for money; What if it makes me come across as begging – these thoughts troubled me often. But I realized that it’s all about your perspective, if you have confidence in your work and if your intention is right, nothing should bother you.

Important guidelines you’d want to give to the young artists regarding crowd funding?

I had collaborated with Wishberry for my project; they had just started operating in India. The campaign ran for two months, and turned out to be the first successful crowd funded music campaign of India. From what I learnt, it is extremely important to be clear about your need, only when you’re authentic to self, will you be able to pitch your honest idea.

I had Jaagi Jaagi Raina recorded in Boston, and I used it as a representation of my sound, to let people know what I wanted to make. Also, figure out your reach correctly and don’t hold yourself back from creating a buzz about it on social media; self-publicity is must!

Yes !!!! 152 Likes, 4 Comments – Vasuda / Miss V (@vasudasharma) on Instagram: "Yes !!!!"

I came across this post on your Instagram. What significance do those words keep in your life?

Oh, this is from a museum in Holland. I took a picture of it because the said philosophy has stuck with me since the very beginning. My mother, who was also my school principal, wanted me to become an IAS officer. She was extremely strict, and while I was never stopped from participating in co-curricular activities, but it was unsaid that I had to be amongst the toppers in academics. The story saw a change when I applied for the ‘Talent Hunt’ reality show in first year of college, I can recall how I had to convince her that I will not take it up and obviously appear for civil services. But what eventually happened was what I had filled in one my friends’ slam book in school under “What I want to become” – IAS officer and in bracket Pop Star. Years later she sent me a screenshot of it on Facebook. So, never doubt, every thing you can imagine can be real.

Share a little about the equation you share with your husband?

He is an Art Director in Bollywood, so coming from creative professions, we know how to give each other the space that our work demands. There exists no concept of weekdays and weekends for us, sometimes we could be working the entire week and sometimes every day could be a Sunday, so it’s a nice balance. But what’s most important is that we have immense respect for each other’s work, and have found the perfect support system in one another.

Weddings weddings and more weddings to attend. 💁🏻💁🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️#theneverendingstory #husbandandwife #posers @rupinsuchak

Also, what role do these beautiful cats of yours play in your musical journey?

There are two of them, a mother-son duo. I have always been a dog person, still am, but as they say that cats choose their owner, so that’s exactly what happened to me. A stray cat found a way into my house and she just stayed. But you’ll be amazed to know that both of them are so quiet, and when I practice, they just sit and watch me. It’s been five years, and it won’t be wrong to say that they have become the calming factor in my life. Besides my husband, obviously!

Lazy Loops !!! 😻 New Looping home jams coming soon . 💕 #looping #loopinglovers #cats #ninja #carrotcat

Last question, the strangest place you have performed at? Speaking of which, you must have crazy memories of family functions!

Oh yes. I would be asked to sing all the time, and it used to be so embarrassing. Strange memory, hmmm, I don’t know if it can be called strange, but I remember this one time we were at a Planet M store, all the Aasma Members, and we got asked to perform. No planning, no stage, and with people standing all around, we just stood in a corner and sang. But it was fun, too!

And on that note, our conversation came to an end. Good luck for all your future endeavors, Vasuda!