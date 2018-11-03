Poongani Amma, India’s Oldest Villupaattu Artist, Breathes Her Last

Poongani amma, hailed as the oldest living vilupaattu performer in the country, passed away on Friday at the age of 84 due to health issues.

Villupaattu is a magical way of musical story-telling where a bow is used as the primary instrument. An indigenous art form, Villupaattu originates from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Poongani amma was just 10 when she started performing it. She was 70 when she gave her last performance and after that depended solely on the government’s pension of Rs 1000 a month. She stayed all alone at her home in Kottaram village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.

“With the effects of old age setting in, I decided to stop performing. The decision wasn’t a matter of choice. It was a matter of necessity. With no one to support me, I had to retire to a life of mere existence,” Amma had said in an interaction with The News Minute.

It was only earlier this year that Amma made it to the headlines after Lady Kash, the award-winning rapper made a song in her honour, titled ‘Villupaattu.’

H/T: The News Minute