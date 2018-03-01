Poonam Todi, Daughter Of An Auto Driver, Tops PCS-Judicial Examination 2016

“I would like to tell all parents to let their daughters study too,” says Poonam Todi, topper of Uttarakhand Provincial Civil Services 2016 examination.

Poonam is a daughter of an auto driver who has proven that hardwork and dedication are your best friends on the journey of success. She is a resident of Dharampur’s Nehru Colony in Dehradun, who has passed her M Com from DAV PG College and completed her LLB from the same college. She has also enrolled for LLM on the Tehri campus.

The results were announced today and Poonam achieved her dream with flying colors. This was Poonam’s third attempt. In the last two attempts, she cleared the written examination but couldn’t clear the interview. She shared her experience with ANI, saying, “I’ve worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly. I would like to tell all parents to let their daughters study too.”

Her father Ashok Todi tells the media proudly, “My daughter has worked really hard for this. The credit goes to her brothers, her mother, and her hard work. I can’t express my feelings in words. I wish all daughters make their parents proud like her.”

Her mother Lata Todi expressed, “I wish all mothers get daughters like her.”

Congratulations, Poonam!

