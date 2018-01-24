Poonam Chaturvedi Delivers Exceptional Performance Despite Tumor In Basketball Tournament

Poonam Chaturvedi, the tallest football player in India, despite of her ongoing battle with brain tumor, gave an exceptional performance in the ongoing Senior National Basketball Championship as Chhattisgarh entered the tournament final.

The 6’11” tall basketball player was diagnosed with a mild brain tumor in 2014 and has been undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment for the same. Despite the headaches that she suffers from because of the tumor, she delivered a power-packed performance on Tuesday and became the reason for Chhatisgarh’s win against Karnataka in the semi-final.

Just before the semi-final match, she had expressed concern about her condition and how it could affect her performance but she kept everything aside during the match and scored a match-winning 44 points for Chhattisgarh, according to The Times Of India.

It is because of players like Poonam and the bunch of young girls in her team that actor-producer Lara Dutta was inspired to make a film based on them in 2015. Chhattisgarh’s coach Rajesh Patel says that the movie in is process. Talking about Poonam, he is optimistic about her recovery as the size of her tumor has reduced from 3.6mm to 2.1mm.

