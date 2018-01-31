Pooja Khemka’s mySkoolBus Wants To Ensure That Your Child Has A Safer Bus Ride

“Has anyone ever thought of the plight of a mother who is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her kids from school and they don’t show up on time?”

School bus journeys are a bittersweet memory from school. Sometimes, they’d be really smooth and drop me home in half an hour. Sometimes, there’d be a breakdown or traffic rush that’d cause a massive delay. I have spent as much as two hours stuck on a school bus. Thankfully, my bus driver was very cooperative and would respond to calls from parents punctually and properly. But that is not always the case. Increasingly, there have been reports of lack of accountability and safety on school buses. For many children and parents, unfortunately, these seemingly trivial issues have had calamitous consequences. Scroll through the news and you’ll find a potential smorgasbord of horror stories. So much so that the CBSE had to step in and put in place certain guidelines for the buses plying in its schools.

The incident that started it all

Meet Pooja Khemka, an entrepreneur and a mother, for whom the safety of her child is first and foremost. She had to endure a nightmarish experience with the school bus when one day she was a little late to pick her son up from the designated bus stop. She recounts the story on her website. A little human error could’ve turned catastrophic as her son was driven 19km in the school bus before it returned to school. And this isn’t a one-off event. Imagine the distress incidents like these put on hundreds and thousands of parents across urban India. Picture a parent chasing a school bus through the city to pin down her child, with little to no information about the route the bus was going to take.

Post the traumatic experience she spoke to other mothers and realised these incidents weren’t uncommon. “We really wanted to help parents in a similar fix with a solution that will let the parents take note of the location of their child and act accordingly in time of emergencies. As a professional and as a mother, it is my responsibility to manage their studies and ensure that their lives are flowing smoothly. Picking up my kids from school and dropping them for school is only part of the many chores that make me a mother.”

Not only did she want to address extreme incidents like these, but also the day-to-day concerns and worries a parent has when their child is on the school bus. Worries about accidents, delays, and traffic jams. “There are numerous other scenarios in reality where parents undergo similar anxiety. Many times it so happens that in rainy season or on festive occasions, the bus gets stuck in traffic and there is an unexpected delay, which worries the parent. Anything from heavy rain or unannounced school holiday to waterlogging, heavy traffic and even accidents can result in such delays. Every parent would wish for any reliable updates regarding their child during such times. We cannot always avoid those. But we can deal with those efficiently!”

Where the idea came from

The founders of mySkoolBus with their families

This is how Pooja came up with the idea of MySkoolBus. An app that helps parents ensure safety and accountability from buses and their drivers. The concept is refreshingly simple. It is an app that allows parents to monitor the progress of the bus on its route, in real time. Using GPS installed on the bus, it plots down the route the bus needs to take. What is incredible are the real-time notifications. If the bus takes a detour, or crosses the speed limit, or has a breakdown, the parents will be sent an instant notification. This not just helps ensure transparency but also provides a sense of relief to parents.

The program is three-dimensional. The first app user is the parent, who enters the name of his/her child. The second is the driver, who uses a pre-determined map to navigate through the city and the third is the school, which is the hub that connects both the parents and the drivers. “I asked myself, why not create a user-friendly app so that parents and authorities can get real-time updates? Thus the idea behind myskoolbus was born!”

The Journey so far

The CBSE guidelines that mandate CCTV and GPS in school buses has certainly helped mySkoolBus grow. From making humble beginnings in Ahmedabad to partnering with over 25 schools today, including DPS, the company has come a long way. “The response has been really good. We’ve been working not just with schools and drivers, but also with Van associations and Private bus contractors to ensure safety. We utilise the services of different mediums to create awareness among parents. When parents are convinced, they demand better accountability from Van associations and School authorities.” Currently, they don’t target interested parents directly, but take permission from schools to install systems on the bus. They convince schools that these measures are not just in the interest of the children but also in their own interest.

Eyes on the future

However, Pooja tells me how they intend to create small tracking devices that can be placed in a child’s school bag. This way the parent can bypass the school authorities and monitor their child’s safety on an individual basis. They intend to also provide live CCTV footage of the happenings on the bus right to the palms of worried parents. Pooja dispels any concern of constant surveillance, “The CCTV app would be a completely different app. That would be a constant service. Currently, we’re only providing tracking solutions to parents who want to ensure the utmost safety of their children.”

Pooja plans on expanding mySkoolBus to the metros soon. Let’s just say if you’re a concerned parent in Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata, soon you won’t have to worry. mySkoolBus uses a small annual subscription fee and a fleet maintenance charge from schools. While parents cannot autonomously use the service without the school or the driver apps, if you’re a parent in Ahmedabad, you can urge your school to consider using the services of mySkoolBus. You can also visit their website and see if your school is already a part of the mySkoolBus network.