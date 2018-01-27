Pooja Dhanda Helps Punjab Royals Beat Haryana Hammers, Retains Pro Wrestling League Title

Pooja Dhanda from NCR Punjab Royals defeats World and Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis from Haryana Hammers in the Pro Wrestling League in Delhi on Friday, 26 January. World Championship gold medallist Zurabi Iakobishvili, from Punjab Royals, also seized the championship with a 5-2 win.

According to a report in The Quint, after the victory, Pooja said, “This is the best gift I could give to my country on Republic Day. Saare Jahan se Acha Hindustan Hamara.” The clash began with Pooja losing the initial point to Helen but then gave in all her might to get the lead with 2-1. The spectators were stunned when Pooja defeated the Olympic champion Helen Maroulis, after a thrilling encounter with a score of 3-2.

Earlier, Anastasija Grigorjeva and Koumba Laroque from Punjab Royals had won two fights. While Vladimir Khinchegashvili and Khetik Tsabolov from Haryana Hammer locked it at a tie of 2-2.

Though Reigning Olympic champion Vladimir, using all his might and living up to his reputation scored a comprehensive 4-0 for the Hammers in the nine-bout duel. The Royals paved the way to lead in the second bout through 2017 World Championship bronze medallist Anastasija Grigorjeva. Anastasija took an early 1-0 lead but Sarita jumped ahead to 2-1 with a smart move. However, until break time Anastasija was once again changed the course of the event by levelling the score to 2-2. Thereafter, she kept increasing the scores to 5-2, ending the game with 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Hammers came to 2-1 lead, with Khetik Tsabolov, the 2017 World Championship runner-up beating down India’s Jitender Kinha from Punjab Royals. Than Koumba Larroque, from Punjab Royals, beat Pooja Sihag from Haryana Hammer, with the score 7-0 to level the tie.

H/T: The Quint