Pooja Banerjee Becomes The First Woman To Win The Best Player Of The Match Award In Box Cricket League

Indian television actress Pooja Banerjee, best known for her roles in TV series like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, who is also a part of Box Cricket League (BCL), has become the first woman to win the Best Player of the Match award.

The Box Cricket League is an Indian sports reality TV show where celebrities are seen competing against each other in an indoor cricket game format. With six teams competing in the tournament this year, Pooja’s performance during the matches has been highly praised, and it is for the first time ever that a woman has won the player of the match in Box Cricket League.

After a well-deserved victory, Pooja shared, “There was much pressure on me as it was a very critical moment for our team but it turned out to be a success. Though I have never played cricket earlier I enjoyed Box Cricket League. I had a hattrick for 6 sixes that even Ekta Kapoor applauded me for my performance.”

As cricket like many other sports remains a male-dominated field, Pooja’s achievement stands as an example that women have the ability to excel in any field they set their heart on.

