Poll: 1 In 4 Men Think It Is Acceptable For Boss To Expect Sex From Employees

One-third that is 33% of men in India think that it is sometimes or mostly okay to catcall, whistle or expect sexual favours from a colleague. Shocked, are you? Well, that’s what the reality is as found by a recent Harris Poll. According to its results, nearly one out of four i.e., 23 % men in countries across the world find sexual abuse in workplaces to be acceptable.

Released on International Women’s Day, the poll was commissioned by the non-profit humanitarian organization CARE. It was conducted in countries like Australia, Ecuador, Egypt, India, South Africa, the U.S., the U.K., and Vietnam and surveyed 9,400 adults.

“Being expected to have sex with your employer — that’s not a job description, it’s sexual abuse,” CARE CEO Michelle Nunn said. “It speaks to the global epidemic of harassment and abuse in our workplaces.”

“If we now know how difficult it is on the producers’ chair in Los Angeles, imagine how difficult it is someplace like Bangladesh on the factory floor,” Nunn said.

Close to 32% of women and 21% of men surveyed under the poll said they had been victims of sexual harassment or had been assaulted at work. While the percentage in India is concern-worthy, 35% of people aged 25 to 35 years old in the U.K believe that pinching the rear of your co-worker is acceptable.

CARE has recently launched a petition drive which implores the International Labor Organization to create new global regulations in order to give “freedom from violence in the workplace.”

In response to the poll, CARE has formed the hashtag #ThisIsNotWorking under which women can share their incidences of sexual harassment.

With these results in sight and the knowledge that sexual harassment at work isn’t even illegal in nearly one-third of the world, appropriate action needs to be taken. And not someday, it has to be TODAY.

