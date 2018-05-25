Politicians, Actors & Athletes Take Up #HumFitTohIndiaFit Challenge, Post Inspiring Videos Online
- IWB Post
- May 25, 2018
Thanks to Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Indian Politician and a former Olympic Shooter, Indian celebrities from the fields of sports, politics, and cinema have come forward to inspire the masses to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
The 48-year-old has posted a video on Twitter of him doing push-ups, and challenging Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Hrithik Roshan to join the online fitness campaign #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Following the informal announcement on March 21, the celebrities soon took turns to complete the tasks and challenge more people.
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
While actor Deepika Padukone showed off her new obsession with running, Paralympics champ Deepa Malik did an 8 kg throw-ball exercise.
I am extremely passionate about fitness…and my new obsession…RUNNING!🏃🏽♀️Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03 @imranirampal @aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
Leading by example is the best way to inspire.. thank you @Ra_THORe sir and here is my video of 8kg medicine throw training.. due to no torso balance in chest below paralysis, I have to do it on bench to avoid injury to spine n neck #FitnessChallenge #loveToBeFit pic.twitter.com/xVYaP50hXp
— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) May 24, 2018
Also, check out cuties Virat & Anushka challenging each other and totally winning the fitness tasks.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Scroll down to see the who’s who as a part of the fun #HumFitTohIndiaFit.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Thanku @nikhat_zareen and @DeepaAthlete ji for challenging me..
Thank you @ra_THORe Sir for ‘pushing up’ the nation’s fitness! #FitnessChallenge! #HumFitTohIndiaFit
now i challenge @iamsunnydeol ji @_PriyankaCRaina @soundarya_20 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/yKd8G6zFLj
— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 25, 2018
Thanku @nikhat_zareen for challenging me @Ra_THORe for starting this, what a great initiative. This is thow I keep myself fit. #fitnesschallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit I challenge @TheShilpaShetty @vidya_balan @TheJohnAbraham @SunielVShetty @WrestlerSushil @RandeepHooda 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/qCZ2ozfCjC — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2018
Here’s a sample of my workout routine @Ra_THORe and I tag my Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj, Defence Minister @nsitharaman & Olympic Champion @Abhinav_Bindra#HumFitToIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/xnGe2JChFi
— Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) May 24, 2018
If you want to look like an Athlete, then train like an Athlete. Thank you @PTUshaOfficial @deepikapadukone for the #FitnessChallenge. 🏃🏼♀ Let’s do this. I I would like to challenge @MangteC @sachin_rt @priyankachopra @MissNicollet #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/KSo0tEsM9e — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018
Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here’s my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp
— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018
My small contribution to the #FitIndia campaign. @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/FcVqcsW0WE — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) May 24, 2018
My 77 year old mother doing Suryanamaskar. She can do 30 reps at a stretch! Does Yogasadhana 5 days a week, 365 days a year. Started learning when she was 72! #HumFitTohIndiaFit @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/W5B1I6oRMI
— Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) May 24, 2018
This is pure motivation sir @Ra_THORe. Fitness is the way of life & I hope everyone starts putting an effort in the right direction. I accept your challenge & further nominate honourable minister Mr @JPNadda, @harbhajan_singh & @sonamakapoor #HumFitTohIndiaFit #fitnesschallange pic.twitter.com/lBd1BLsJUe — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 24, 2018
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit – great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir 🙌 thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
- 0
- 0