Politicians, Actors & Athletes Take Up #HumFitTohIndiaFit Challenge, Post Inspiring Videos Online

Thanks to Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Indian Politician and a former Olympic Shooter, Indian celebrities from the fields of sports, politics, and cinema have come forward to inspire the masses to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The 48-year-old has posted a video on Twitter of him doing push-ups, and challenging Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Hrithik Roshan to join the online fitness campaign #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Following the informal announcement on March 21, the celebrities soon took turns to complete the tasks and challenge more people.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

While actor Deepika Padukone showed off her new obsession with running, Paralympics champ Deepa Malik did an 8 kg throw-ball exercise.

Leading by example is the best way to inspire.. thank you @Ra_THORe sir and here is my video of 8kg medicine throw training.. due to no torso balance in chest below paralysis, I have to do it on bench to avoid injury to spine n neck #FitnessChallenge #loveToBeFit pic.twitter.com/xVYaP50hXp — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) May 24, 2018

Also, check out cuties Virat & Anushka challenging each other and totally winning the fitness tasks.

Scroll down to see the who’s who as a part of the fun #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here’s my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018

My 77 year old mother doing Suryanamaskar. She can do 30 reps at a stretch! Does Yogasadhana 5 days a week, 365 days a year. Started learning when she was 72! #HumFitTohIndiaFit @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/W5B1I6oRMI — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) May 24, 2018