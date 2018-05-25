Friday, May 25 2018, 07:28:21
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Politicians, Actors & Athletes Take Up #HumFitTohIndiaFit Challenge, Post Inspiring Videos Online

  • IWB Post
  •  May 25, 2018

Thanks to Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Indian Politician and a former Olympic Shooter, Indian celebrities from the fields of sports, politics, and cinema have come forward to inspire the masses to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The 48-year-old has posted a video on Twitter of him doing push-ups, and challenging Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Hrithik Roshan to join the online fitness campaign #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Following the informal announcement on March 21, the celebrities soon took turns to complete the tasks and challenge more people.

While actor Deepika Padukone showed off her new obsession with running, Paralympics champ Deepa Malik did an 8 kg throw-ball exercise.

Also, check out cuties Virat & Anushka challenging each other and totally winning the fitness tasks.

Scroll down to see the who’s who as a part of the fun #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X