Polish Refugees Who Found Shelter In India During WWII Are Reuniting, Thanks To Anu Radha

It was during the World War II when Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar went against the British rule and gave shelter to a thousand Polish kids who had fled Poland which was under attack from the Germans and the Russians. These children finding refuge in an alien culture is what Anu Radha presents in her documentary “Little Poland in India.”

The documentary, by Delhi-based Indian filmmaker Anu Radha, follows the story as it happened decades ago when the kind-hearted Maharaja not only took in the refugees but made sure that their basic needs were being fulfilled. From education, boarding facilities, proper caretakers, to food, the 1,000 children, all aged 15 and under, got it all at the place they remember as Camp Balachadi.

Though only a few of the 1000 children still survive, the memories of the kindness they received are still vivid.

“When we arrived at the camp, the Maharaja gave a party but despite being hungry, we didn’t like to eat the spicy food served at all. [The Maharaja] saw this & said don’t worry, and he brought seven young cooks from Goa to serve us less spicy food,” recalled 90-year-old Wieslaw Stypula, one of the survivors.

As 2018 marks a 100 years of Polish independence after the war, Anu Radha tracked down all the remaining survivors in Poland and spoke to them about 1942-46, the time spent they spent in India. She wants the survivors to make the journey once again to the place that gave them a home- Balachadi school, which is now a Sainik School, in October 2018.

The celebrations this year will be presided over by Ambassador Burakowski, who himself graduated from the school named after Jamsaheb Digvijaysinghji in Warsaw.

“Each year, there are fewer survivors left, and one never knows whether it will be possible for them to return,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu