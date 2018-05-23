Polish Novelist Olga Tokarczuk Receives The Man Booker Prize For Her Novel ‘Flights’

An English translation of Polish novel ‘Flights’, on Tuesday, was announced the winner of the prestigious Man Booker International Prize. As you might be aware the Man Booker International Prize celebrates and felicitates the English translations of works of international literature.

Authored by Olga Tokarczuk and translated by Jennifer Croft, the novel won the £50,000 (57,000 euros, $67,000) prize. The novel made it to the top of the list by beating five other novels to score the prize. The money will be split between the author and translator, reported Hindustan Times.

Announcing the winner at a ceremony in London the head judge Lisa Appignanesi said, “Tokarczuk is a writer of wonderful wit, imagination, and literary panache.”

Appignanesi added, “In ‘Flights’, brilliantly translated by Jennifer Croft, by a series of startling juxtapositions she flies us through a galaxy of departures and arrivals, stories and digressions, all the while exploring matters close to the contemporary and human predicament – where only plastic escapes mortality.”

‘Flights’ interlaces narratives of travel with explorations of the human body. It recounts a bundle of stories on Tokarczuk’s theme, which includes the 17th-century tale of Dutch anatomist Philip Verheyen, who dissected and drew pictures of his own amputated leg. There also is the 19th-century story of Chopin’s heart as it makes the covert journey from Paris to Warsaw after his death.

The book has been receiving rave reviews from everywhere since the time of its release. In its review of June 2017 British paper, The Guardian called the novel “a passionate and enchantingly discursive plea for meaningful connectedness, for the acceptance of ‘fluidity, mobility, illusoriness.’“

The Financial Times described it as the “The story of a woman who is perpetually travelling is a philosophical tale for our frantic times.”

In the London Review of Books Adam Mars-Jones wrote, “The book’s prose is a lucid medium in which narrative crystals grow to an ideal size, independent structures not disturbing the balance of the whole.”

Tokarczuk has already authored eight novels and two short-story collections, and Croft is an accomplished translator of Polish, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

Tokarczuk has also co-written the screenplay for the Polish crime film Spoor, which won the Alfred Bauer Prize at the Berlin film festival in 2017.

Her books have been adapted in plays and films and have also been translated into more than 25 languages, which include Catalan, Hindi, and Japanese.

