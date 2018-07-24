Police Dug Up Bihar Shelter Home On Court Orders, Where Over 15 Girls Were Raped

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) carried out a social audit of shelter homes running across Bihar and the reports submitted to the state government found shocking data of sexual abuse of inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The report by TISS claimed that over 30 girl inmates of the Muzaffarpur Balika Grih had allegedly been sexually assaulted. The girls were either drugged or beaten up before being sexually abused. One of the victims from the shelter home alleged that those who resisted rape were killed as she spoke about an instance where a girl was beaten up and killed and her body was buried in the stay home premises.

After these allegations, the court ordered the state police to dig up the state-funded shelter’s compound. The excavation was carried out in the presence of the magistrate and senior police officials.

“On court’s permission, the excavation was carried out at the stay home run by NGO Seva Sankalp and Vikas Samiti on Monday with the help of sniffer dogs but nothing was found. Further probe is on to ascertain the veracity of the allegations,” said Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur, as reported by The Tribune.

“One of the inmates had alleged that staff members often assaulted girl inmates and one of them had died in the process. We dug up the spot on the premises to verify her claims,” she added.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to solve the case. “The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the Muzaffarpur stay home incident, while raids are on to nab other accused,” said the SSP.

The girl inmates were shifted from Muzaffarpur to other homes, while medical tests were carried out to ascertain rape. At least 16 of the 21 medical reports submitted to the officials concerned had confirmed rape, while other reports are yet to come,” said sources, adding some other girls had disappeared in the past and the matter was under investigation.

At least 30 traumatised rape survivors were under medical observation at various hospitals. Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav had demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

H/T: The Tribune