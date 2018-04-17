Police Detains Assistant Professor In Tamil Nadu For Attempting To Traffic Four Girl Students

A college assistant professor, Nirmala Devi, of Devanga College, Tamil Nadu has been detained by the police after a complaint against her was lodged by the college secretary R. Ramasamy. The complaint was based on the petition of four female final-year students of the college, who had accused her of “luring” them for an ‘undisclosed’ assignment to help officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University.

Ms. Devi had promised them good marks in their semester examinations, academic progress plus money if they undertook some “urgent assignment” assigned to her by “the higher officials of the MKU”.

An audio clip of the conversation between Ms. Devi and her students went viral on social media after which the college placed her under suspension. But their hesitation to lodge a complaint against her was strongly opposed by students and members of various organizations who sought a police enquiry of the entire matter.

Ms. Devi has been booked by the police under Sections 370 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act for her conversation over the phone with her students.

H/T: The Hindu