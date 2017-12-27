Police Arrested One Person After Actor Parvathy Filed The Cyber Harassment Complaint

Malayalam actor Parvathy who has been facing severe online trolling since calling out the Mammootty film Kasaba as sexist at the International Film Festival in Kerala recently filed a complaint against the cyber harassment. And according to the latest update, a man named Printo hailing from Wadakkanchery has been arrested and is being interrogated.

“We received the complaint on Sunday. She (Parvathy) has given us a bunch of URLs of social media posts in which people have tried to harass her. Obscene language has been used in these posts. We have asked Twitter and Facebook for more information about these accounts. Once we receive their responses, arrests will be made,” Ernakulam South CI Sibi Tom had said earlier.

“We cannot control those on social media and we should not take away their freedom of speech. But people need to differentiate between what is abuse and what is not. At least a few who have crossed that line and sent sexual threats against women have to be held accountable,” said Parvathy.

The film in question has the actor, Mammootty, who plays a cop, telling his female colleague that he could hit her so hard that it would end up disrupting her menstruation cycle. For pointing out the wrongfully glorified misogyny on screen, Parvathy had been the target of online trollers since then and has received countless rape and death threats.

H/T: The Indian Express and The News Minute