Poker Genius Pratibha Arya And Her Journey of Success

Poker isn’t a taboo anymore and is even gaining widespread acceptance in our country. Women players, especially, are reaching new heights in the game, be it at national or international tournaments.

One such extraordinarily talented player is Pratibha Arya. Pratibha was always a bright student, a topper, a computer science graduate and she got placed in a very reputed company after completing her Master’s degree. She chose to play poker full time over a corporate life and her three-year journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

She explains, “Poker is not a taboo. In fact, it is a sport with intricacies and huge complexities. It requires a lot of research and technique to master – and that’s one of the things I love about it!”

In 2015 she played her first ever tournament and made it to the final six players and went on to win Rs. 65,000. She also represented India at the Poker Nations Cup in Oxford and the IFMP Asian Nations Cup in Bangkok and was one of the two players from our country who got to compete against the AI computer bot ‘Deepstack’. She was awarded Player of the league in the second season of Match IPL.

One might assume that a game like Poker might not require much effort to win as luck plays a big role, but that isn’t the case, says Pratibha, “It’s all about skills, math, probability, and practice, with minimum luck involved. Poker is not a gamble since we have plenty of familiar faces winning consistently. I myself spend around 9-12 hours playing and honing my skills every day without fail.”

She is currently focusing on the Indian poker scene and plays online poker in India.

Her story is an uplifting tale of yet another woman reaching new heights, and we laud her for her talent.