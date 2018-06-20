Poet Pavana Reddy, Behind The Popular IG Page ‘Maza Dohta’, Reveals The Real Inspiration Behind Her Work

Pavana Reddy’s words blend well with nature. In her poems, she often addresses you as a flower that’s either smiling at the sun or is still a bud eager to blossom its friendship with the bee. She goes by the pen name Maza Dohta which is taken from one of her favourite novels, IQ84 by Murakami. In Japanese, these words refer to the body and the mind, respectively.

The young poetess turned her love for writing into a career by publishing her first collection of poems called ‘Rangoli’ last year. Upon turning its pages, you’ll get to listen to her proclaiming self-love, mourning the death of someone very close to her heart, embracing loneliness, and challenging racism she and her family faced as brown immigrants in the West.

Chances are you already have a ritual of reading her poems to yourself before going to bed. In case you’re curious to know more about this woman and her poetic development, take out time to read the pleasant conversation I had with her over the last weekend.

Excerpts below:

You’ve lived in Fiji, British Columbia, LA, and now Australia. Have you ever been to India?

I lived in Bangalore for two-and-a-half years after high school. Most of the writing I do for myself is based on those two years, whereas the poems I share are heavily influenced by the stories my mom used to tell me.

‘Rangoli’ is almost a year-old now. Why made you name your poem compilation that?

Yes, it will be a year at the end of July! It’s crazy how fast time flies, it still feels so brand new.

Rangoli is an Indian art form I grew up watching my mom draw in each new home we moved into. The ritual of creating it was meant to bring good luck into any new space we entered. My first book of poetry is a collection of some of my most personal work inspired by my family’s stories, so I felt it was fitting to name it Rangoli and include part of my mom’s design on the cover to serve as kind of a doorway leading into our home.

You seem to be extremely close to your mother. How has she influenced your writing style?

We are definitely close. She’s also the biggest supporter and critic of my work. Choosing writing as a career path is a foreign concept to my mom, who is a scientist herself, but she has always had a natural ability with the arts and would show me that in the way she would draw and tell stories about her childhood. I grew up loving these stories about her village in Andhra she grew up in, and that curiosity naturally took form in my writing.

Writing is definitely a way for you to put across the words you’re too afraid to speak. Is there any thought that is yet to come out in front of your readers?

There are a few, and at the moment, I am not sure how or if they will ever come out.

pg 55, rangoli 🌺 everything about you is up for imitation. your culture your clothing, that swag you spent your entire childhood being embarrassed about – everything except that skin of yours. your skin tells stories no one else can ever steal, and that's your power. in the wise words of Kori Newkirk – it costs more for flavor 💁🏾

On that note, how does Mother Nature inspire you?

I think everything we do is connected to the earth is some way. There are so many lessons in the world outside of us, especially dealing with pain. I am constantly finding myself in the subtle (though sometimes loud) ways the world stitches herself back together.

About your writing style, is there any specific reason you don’t use capital letters?

I started writing lowercase solely for aesthetic reasons. After publishing my first book, however, I’ve decided to stop using that trend for my next one.

How do you process your poems digitally to fix them according to Instagram’s format?

I take photos from my book on my phone and upload them straight to Instagram. Sometimes, I play with the Afterlight app to jazz them up a bit.

What tips do you have for writers who want to self-publish their work?

Always do your research! Self-publishing can be really rewarding, choosing to go with a publisher can be as well. It really just depends on what your intentions are going into publishing your work, and how far you want to go with it.

Describe your writing table. I can picture your cat sitting quietly next to you while you pen down your thoughts against soft music playing in the background.

I have a little office surrounded by books built into my apartment that I love to write in. Although, with my cats, my writing time is often interrupted by aggressive cuddling or one of them passing out in my arms and not letting me move until they wake up or suddenly decide I’m no longer a suitable bed. When I’m writing, I usually stay away from music with lyrics, my favourite band to listen to is an instrumental post-rock band from West Texas called Explosions In The Sky.

Which poem from Rangoli is the closest to your heart?

This poem from pg 217 of Rangoli:

“I want to write a story about the last day

we spent together. i want to write about the

river we sat beside and the indian film songs

we sang while balancing on rocks slippery

with moss, how we devoured melted cadburys

with the berries we picked as we chased a golden

chain of sunlight draped around the river bank.

i want to write chapters on our memories

but somehow,

stories never feel complete

so instead,

i’ll you write you a poem –

i sat near that river bank the day after you died

watching the water flow over the naked rocks

now stripped of moss, and finally,

i understood.

wherever the water flows,

something always leaves with it.”

Do you have a favourite poet/writer?

I have soooo many favourite writers, but if I had to choose two they would be Vikram Seth and Tagore.

Lastly, why do we get to see so less of you on social media?

I’m a painfully shy person, and I don’t like being seen. Poetry, specifically, is already such a revealing form of writing, to put a face to the work is a whole other level of intimacy I’m not anywhere near prepared for. I am slowly trying to get better at being more comfortable with myself, but for now, this is the only way I feel safe continuing to share my work on such a public platform.

Tell me about the poem you like the best from her collection. Meanwhile, read the two that resonate with my heart.

“…may roses blossom from your pain.”

“A soft woman is simply a wolf caught in meditation.”