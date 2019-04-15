Poet Nupur Saraswat On The Toxic Conditioning That Makes Women Feel Inadequate

There are a lot of restrictions being placed on women by society. An image of an ideal woman is thrust upon all young girls, they’re conditioned to fit that image, and they’re raised to fit perfectly in that unyielding mould.

Women are always ‘too’ something, too loud, too quiet, too thin, too plump, too ambitious, too unambitious… the list is never-ending. It’s so easy to say that our harsh words are to sculpt these girls into the perfect women, as our elders often do, without realizing the trauma such constant disapproval causes. The insecurities, those feelings of never being enough or always being too much to handle take root right from their childhood and unlearning such deep-seated trauma takes up entire lifetimes.

One woman who has overcome the insecurities instilled in her and is trying to help other women is Nupur Saraswat. A poet from Delhi, Nupur had been shamed for being voluptuous and having curly hair. Her own mother used to tell her, “Log patli ladkiyan pasand karte hain, moti ladkiyan doosre kaamon ke liye hoti hain.”

Sharing her story on the Instagram page We, The People, Nupur says,” A ‘big girl’, that was my identity for the longest time – I was voluptuous, with extremely curly hair. It started with my mom; she believed that only straight hair was beautiful. She oiled and brushed my hair every day, hoping it’d come ‘under control’. And when I got older, she began straightening it.

I used to get teased incessantly – girls would make fun of me, boys would throw paper balls at me. I always felt very visible, very ‘big’. When I told a guy I liked him, he said, ‘Your hair is too bushy.’ It hurt, but it also meant that I needed to change in order to be his girlfriend; anybody’s girlfriend.”

Hearing such harsh words everywhere she went left Nupur feeling hurt, dejected, and humiliated. She worked hard to let go of all of those negative feelings. “This kind of toxic conditioning is what makes us feel that we’re too fat, too thin, too quiet, too loud – just never enough! How is that possible that none of us are enough? This is my fight at the end of the day – to celebrate womanhood, in its entirety. And if I could, I’d tell every woman – come out and be twisted, come out and be mine.”