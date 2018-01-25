Poet Arundhati Subramaniam On The Intimate Relationship Of Women Mystics With Their Gods

Today, I woke up with this enthused energy and a ticklish excitement, for another edition of Zee Jaipur Literature Festival kickstarted today at Diggi Palace.



The first session of the day that I attended was about Indian Women Mystics: From Rishikas to Bhakti Poets. It revolved around the works of celebrated women poets in Bhakti poetry across centuries.

Arundhati Subramaniam, writer and poet, talked about what draws her to the women mystics from the 13th and 14th century. “I am interested in the textures and timber of women voices in Bhakti.” Arundhati admitted that while growing up, she thought of devotion of the women mystics like Mirabai as a passive worship. “It felt like a weak-kneed surrender to me, a blind worship of the God.”

However, she shares how an in-depth study of women mystics revealed to her an altogether different definition of devotion, one that was liberating. “There was this ferocity in what I read, the fierceness, passion, and an unapologetic sensuality to the voices of these women mystics. This is what drew me to them and know more about them.”

Quoting Janabai, a woman mystic from the 13th century, she recited, “I eat God, I drink God…” and said, “this breezy reverence characterising her relationship with God makes me believe that they indeed shared an intimate relationship with their god.”

“They treated their gods as domestic and not just divine,” added Arundhati.

After the session, I got a chance to interact with Arundhati to discuss her latest book, When God is a Traveller, and asked about her travels to self-discovery for the book.

Giving me the most serene and full smile I have seen in the longest time, Arundhati replied, “Mythically, I traveled to Shakuntala, story of Muruga, Subramania or Kartikeya as some call him, and to many other mythical creatures. On the contrast I have also shared about the contemporary encounter with a traveler named, Mrs. Salim Sheikh. Chronologically, I have travelled many centuries!”

“But, if you talk internally, oh! it was about realising that sometimes we have to make journeys that take us far away from home, in order to reclaim one,” she continued.

I also asked Arundhati about the gender roles that more often than not are guided by religion, to which she argued, “Many people think that Bhakti poetry is very rigid and sets gender roles, but I don’t think so. The finest of Bhakti poems are infact fluid, very much! Otherwise, I would not have become a part of it.”