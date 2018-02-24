PM Modi To Launch Amma Scooter Scheme On Jayalalithaa’s 70th Birth Anniversary

Such was the charisma of the erstwhile AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa that a massive crowd gathered outside Apollo Hospital after news of Amma’s critical condition came out and the entire nation mourned her when she passed away.

People’s beloved Amma will continue occupying a place in the hearts of her followers, playing a part in the betterment of the people even after her death as PM Narendra Modi will launch the Amma scooter scheme to commemorate her 70th birth anniversary on February 24.

PM Modi will be in Chennai on February 24 to attend the launch of Amma scooter scheme. Named after the much beloved All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, the scheme will provide a 50 percent subsidy to working women as an aid to buy two-wheelers.

Tamil Nadu and especially the southern parts of the state will be paying homage to the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 70th birth anniversary. According to a report by The Indian Express, the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, will also launch its official mouthpiece on February 24.

The ruling party also unveiled a statue of Jayalalithaa at AIADMK office and a life-sized statue of the revered party leader will also be installed at the party headquarters near the statue of late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Born in Mysore on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa had an illustrious career both as an actor and as a politician. She passed away on December 5, 2016 after a prolonged illness. She was the youngest and the second female CM that Tamil Nadu had. On May 23, 2016, she became the CM of the state for the sixth time which is a record yet to be surpassed by anyone else. She was also the first leader in Tamil Nadu to serve consecutive terms as chief minister after Minister M G Ramachandran.

Although Jayalalithaa had her share of controversies during her term, the love and respect that she commended from her followers would stay. Amma scooter scheme aims to make it easier for women to afford a two-wheeler and would make them independent and they will all remember Amma and her government for conceiving this ambitious project.

