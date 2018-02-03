PM Modi Has Written A Book That Is Supposed To Help Students De-Stress During Exams

When I say that Prime Minister Modi has written a book on exams, you’ll automatically presume that it’s going to be some highly preachy book, lecturing us on the importance of studying. Let me stop you right there, for the book ‘Exam Warriors’ is where Modi is actually driving forth the importance of a stress-free examination system.



The book is “intended to be a friend to youths not only in acing exams but also in facing life,” is said to be interactive, containing illustrations, activities and yoga exercises as well.

The book is supposed to help students who are all ready to plunge in the dangerous waters of board exams, the publishers do promise that the book is “non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking.” Hmm, let’s see.

“We are delighted to publish Prime Minister Modi to take his message to the youth of our country. With his vision for ensuring their success, he has put India on a path of change and we at Penguin Random House India are excited to be working together to bring his thoughts to the nation and beyond,” said the publisher.

All set to be published today, the motivation to write the book was derived by Modi by the success of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ addresses.

“‘Exam Warriors’ is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. The book seeks to add to the debate and discourse around the importance of stress-free examinations and the need to pursue knowledge over marks,” said the publisher.

H/T: The Times Of India