Plus-Size Model & Blogger Neelakshi On Touching-Up Her Old Awkward Self & Stepping Into The World Of Self-Love

No matter how much the surveys scream that ‘men like curvy women,’ our fashion industry won’t let it sound authentic. It’s 2018 and women are still trying to contour themselves like that lean cover girl because that, oh well, is beautiful.

After I spoke to Neelakshi Singh, a style blogger & fashion lecturer from Mumbai, I became conscious of the struggles body-positive bloggers face, both personally and professionally. Neelakshi, during a telephonic conversation with IWB, spoke on how she fully embraced who she is today and how advocating the same thought among her admirers has become her mission.

Excerpts below:

You’ve been a part of the fashion industry before you went on to become a fashion blogger/model. How has the journey been so far?

That’s right. I studied fashion beside the management degree. This helped me grab a job as the Brand Manager in an e-commerce company that makes clothes for plus-size people. Today, however, I work as a Lecturer at Pearl Academy and NIFT in Mumbai. Being a fashion blogger and model is the passion I thoroughly enjoy during my time off.

How do you juggle multiple jobs?

Since all of them are related, the tight work schedule doesn’t bore or bother me. The transition is very seamless and so, I don’t think I could have asked for a better career. You can say that I’m one of those lucky ones whose work makes them financially independent.

That’s amazing! So tell me, what kinds of brands do you collaborate with?

As a plus-size model, I am approached by brands that produce commodities for people with this body-type. However, I, personally, like working with brands that design clothes for plus-size but haven’t yet advertised themselves in that market.

How comfortable are you with the terms plus-size, curvy and voluminous?

Well, you can’t separate yourself from these terms if you are one. The various body-positive campaigns across the world are using these terms to spread the message of self-love. That’s why we see many global plus-size models associating themselves with these terms. Talking professionally, they are the hashtags that are trending on social media. Using them help us get the attention that, in turn, serves the purpose of normalizing bigger body-sizes.

How long, do you think, the plus-size fashion community will take to become a part of the mainstream fashion world?

Not in the near future because that’s what makes you stand apart these days. Revolving your discussion around the plus-size fashion is a fad which I don’t think is going to fade away anytime soon. Brands are trying to mint money by continuously talking about body-positivity.

While for some it’s a part of being in the limelight, for others, it’s a mission. I like how campaigns like these have given power to people who had never liked their bodies or had complexes, for example, curvy people, specially-abled ones, those with a rare skin disorder. Everyone is beautiful and that’s what those with a voice are trying to say.

Have you ever had any bad experience with such brands?

Yes, it was an editorial shoot for a very famous fashion-cum-feminist magazine of India that wanted to scream ‘all body sizes are beautiful’ but only half-heartedly. Though I was warmly invited by its team to the shoot location, I found out that they weren’t prepared with a choice of garments I was supposed to wear. Why? Because the team couldn’t find the brands that make plus-size clothes. To be a part of a revolution, you need to study the revolution first, honey. Of course, I was disheartened and had to shoot with the limited styles available.

What do you generally do during such uncomfortable situations?

Learning from this case, I’ve now started carrying a suitcase filled with clothes from my wardrobe. I don’t believe in wasting time on the set or putting anyone in an awkward position.

Have you ever got Photoshopped?

Oh, several times. Again, you can’t really do without it. A little touch-up here and there is common. But when they photoshop your real body to make it look more curvaceous, it does feel bad. Five years ago, my insecurities would force me to put myself under the virtual knife because I wanted people to see my smaller face and shorter waist. Thankfully, I am over it.

Bravo! Would you like to talk about your evolution in all these years?

For years, I suffered from Bulimia nervosa, which is an eating disorder – excessive overeating followed by purging. I wanted to enjoy food but I couldn’t because I had a fear of gaining weight. Today, posing for the shutterbug, discussing fashion and styling in the classrooms every day and interacting with people has made me fall in love with myself. When I say I love my body, I really mean it. From a girl who never wanted to post her pictures on social media to a girl confidently posing in the streets, from a shy girl who was ashamed to pick her size in a crowded shopping mall to a girl who now asks for her size loudly, I have surely come a long way. I know my style and I don’t care about fellow shoppers’ reaction. I am a big size and I’ve got the money to spend on it. You have a problem with that?

Influencers like Neelakshi are working hard to make the underrepresented plus-size body fight the old beauty standards.