Plus-Size Model And Belly Dancer Anjana Bapat Shares Her Journey Of Self-Acceptance

Mumbai-based plus-size model and a belly dancer, Anjana Bapat, wasn’t always the self-assured individual she is today. Bullied and body-shamed by those around her, her childhood was scarred by criticisms that affected her confidence.

“Though I had a loving family and lots of friends, childhood wasn’t as fun as it should have been. Raised in the suburbs of Mumbai like Goregaon and Andheri, my childhood was inherently that of any fat child in India,” she recounted.

“You don’t know that you are fat until you are told. My bully in school would find innovative ways of picking on me. While I escaped him by making myself invisible in school, every time we went for a class picnic, he would insult me. I still remember all of us sitting on the bus during one such trip. And he started singing ‘Larger than life’ pointing his finger at me as the entire bus burst out laughing. It continued to resound in my head long after they had stopped. I started shutting down,” she added.

As a teenager too, she faced the same issues but found it was much worse compared to her childhood.

“During teenage, you are more aware, and these things gnaw at you, bite down your confidence and burn your morale to the ground. I still remember the day before my class 10 board exams. I had my English paper the following day when my uncle came home. I was already stressed about the exam. He looked at me with an absolute expression of disgust and told me how I didn’t look like any girls my age. And he went on for almost three hours about how I should lose weight,” she said.

“I hated how I looked in the mirror. And shopping was a nightmare,” she added. While her parents too encouraged her to lose weight, they never made her feel small because of it. “My parents grew up in a society where they too were insecure every time they put on weight. So for them, my being overweight was an issue and continues to be one. But till date, never once have they made me feel less or disrespected me for that. When I was young, they’d often encourage me to lose weight. But they never disrespected me,” she said.

Living her life afraid of others’ judgments and insecure in her own skin, Anjana slowly started regaining her confidence when she was 23 with the help of her friend Priyanka and her relatives.

“During college, I was convinced that nobody would be interested in me romantically. I could never accept compliments, even when people genuinely meant them. But at 23, I remember spending time with Priyanka and her family in Pune. These women were queens, who knew how to fix each other’s crowns. They were gorgeous and confident women who made sure to tell each other that. And slowly, being in their company made me realize that it was my perception of myself that was bringing me down. It wasn’t the world that was seeing me in a bad light!” she shared.

Reclaiming her lost confidence, she started belly dancing, working out, and started doing Yoga as well.

“It is so much better when you work out because you love it. I was so desperate to lose weight that I overdid gymming, followed fad diets and damaged my tailbone. But now, I just enjoy the process,” she added. She soon earned a role in a play and then auditioned for modeling for ALL, a plus-size brand.

“I knew if I could perform on the ramp, I stood a chance. And there was no better platform to spread my message of body positivity. I wanted to tell women that they are beautiful, no matter the size or color of their skin. You are enough and your journey towards realizing that needn’t be miserable,” she said. Since then, there has been no looking back as she has done shoots for e-commerce sites and has been a lead belly dancer for a remix version of Laila for Times Music. She has walked the ramp at the iconic Lakme Fashion Week as well.

Today, when trolls try to drag down her confidence, she doesn’t give up. “Earlier, when I wasn’t self-confident, I would get triggered. I would get back at them, which didn’t help, or I would cry helplessly. Growing older, I have realized that people who troll you do it because of insecurities that stem from their own self. When I am in the mood to be cheeky, I make hilarious comebacks. On other days, I prefer reporting and blocking them because I think there is no need for such negativity on my page,” she said.

“As a community, it is important for us to support each other and not see each other as competitors or rivals. They should stop feeling insecure about themselves or pull other women down. We have to learn to stop judging ourselves and others and see women in a lesser light. It is only when we uplift each other that will we become a stronger community,” she added.

H/T: The Better India