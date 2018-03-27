Playwright Gowri Ramnarayan Tells Us Why Her Theatre Is A Protest

After being a writer and journalist for over 22 years, Gowri Ramnarayan currently pursues her passion of being a playwright and a director. Multi-faceted Gowri has given an immense contribution to Indian performing arts, literature and culture. We met this versatile woman at the ongoing Jairangam Festival at Jawahar Kala Kendra.

In a candid chat with IWB, she revealed her inspirations, motivations, and some backstage memories. Excerpts:

How did your journalism profile help you grow as a playwright?

As a journalist, you learn the economy of words because you can’t keep going on and on and you have to use words very powerfully. But yes, both journalists and playwrights when they are writing they have to keep their audience and readers in mind. Theatre is a communicative medium and as a journalist also you are ought to have a communicative method of writing.

How do you like to introduce yourself- as a journalist, a playwright, a musician, etc.?

I like to be called a ‘Rangakarmi.’ I love everything in an around the stage. And I wish to say that more than the final performance, I love the process. The joys of seeing somebody do something for days and then finally performing is beautiful.

Gowri Ramnarayan’s play Dark Horse was widely appreciated and even won two national awards.

What did you discover about yourself after you wrote Dark Horse?

I didn’t discover anything about myself, but yes I discovered something about the world. Writing ‘Dark Horse’ made me realize that it is important for me as an individual to take responsibility for what is happening in the world today. It also convinced me that we come from a country where artists were considered lawmakers and prophets but today times have changed. Artists these days are marginalized. So I decided that I need to write something to show people that I believe in the power of art. I do theater and the kind of theater I do, is because I think that I’m taking responsibility in my small way to protest against the things I don’t like.

What are you learning at the moment?

I started learning Farsi, but it has stopped as of now because my teacher has gone back to her country. I am eagerly looking forward to finding another teacher because I really want to learn Farsi.

Do you want to know why, she asked?

Okay, so I have heard that Farsi has the most beautiful poetry in the world. So I aim to understand Farsi poems in its original form, and I want to understand Farsi films.

As a critic, tell us about one film or play which you blindly loved and were biased while critiquing it?

There was a play Jasma Odan which I saw when I was really young. I had never seen anything like that before. That vivid style, presentation and the perfection of it, the multi-layered quality was outstanding. Also, I don’t really remember if I wrote about it, but if I did, I would have really drooled over it.

Gowri told me that South Indians are born with music running in their blood and are compulsorily taught music too. Since she has served as a vocal accompanist to MS Subbulakshmi for over a decade, I asked her about one heartwarming observation about MS Subbulakshmi.

MS Subbulakshmi never saw herself as a career woman, she always maintained herself as a homemaker. That paradox really astonished me. She was extremely innocent yet a very politically correct person. Her calmness and simplicity impressed me.

How do you decide on the topics of plays?

I don’t have a fixed pattern to decide on topics. But yes, my school friend and I go on trips every two-three years, and I probably learn from my experiences. Last time we made this trip to Rajasthan when I came to do a musical production on Meera Bai. On our way, we met a tall, rugged man standing under a tree. There was a dhaba nearby, and the dhabawala came and told me, “Usse baat nahi karna vo badmaash hai.” But you know as a journalist you always want to know about the ‘Badmaash.’ After I had enquired, he told me that he was from the Mugiya tribe. He told me how they were nomads and now they were settled here. I was pleased to hear about their settlement thinking that now his children must be going to school and all.

He replied, once we had the forests and we were free to roam wherever we wanted. Now we are clutched by the hands of the policemen, political influencers, etc. My children can’t even speak my language. That little conversation hit me so hard. I have tried to depict it through my play. It made me question what a democracy is, what progress do we talk about when people like this man have no place in the democracy. We say India is free, but are we really?

What excites you to do theater?

The capacity of a human being to transform into another excites me. The capacity to go into another world through it is inexplicable. This pure enchantment is not to be seen in films. Films for me are a very contrived concept where you fix, and you insert a scene, and you cut. Therefore I think films are a director’s or probably an editor’s medium whereas theater is plain simple actor’s medium.

Also as a journalist, you are not really working in a team, whereas here it’s a complete teamwork and let me tell you that I totally love it. From chai-making to costumes to lighting to final enactment, everybody has to be together.

What is your most memorable backstage memory?

This one, in particular, was not pleasantly memorable but yes when I look back at it now, it’s quite hilarious. One of my actors in what mood I don’t know swept off all the glasses of the table with a stick in Prithvi theater and walked out. We had the performance in the morning, and he left at 1.

When I asked him why would he do that?

There was some girl problem ya! Haha. But yes he walked in five minutes prior to the play and acted.

And what did you say to him after the play?

I did not say anything to him, but I never worked with him ever.

How is the foreign audience different from Indian?

Talking about the U.S audience, they want something typically from India, which is told and depicted the old way. They were shocked when they watched Sarpa Sutra which depicts Arjun and Krishna as villains.

This article was first published on November 24, 2016.