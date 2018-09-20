Plays From The First Transgender Theatre Group In Kerala Are Changing Perceptions

The first transgender theatre group of Kerala named Mazhavil Dhwani, which was formed last year, has so far performed their first play ‘Parayan Maranna Kathakal’ five times and has received a positive response. After four successful performances, there was a hiatus before the fifth one due to the unfortunate calamity of floods that hit the state.

The play came through Dhwayah Arts and Charitable Society, which is working for the upliftment of transgender people in Kerala. During one of the performances, transwoman Daya Gayathri, one of the 15 members of the group, found acceptance in her family.

When her parents watched the show, they walked up to her at the end of it and accepted her for what she is. She was taken home, to join college and lead the life she desired.

“That was the fifth show of ‘Parayan Maranna Kathakal’. We have played it four times before that, the first was at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur. That’s when Daya’s parents watched the play and came forward to take her home,” said Sheethal Syam, Dhwayah’s president and one of the actors in the play to The News Minute.

While Daya was accepted by her family, one of the other members was taken away by her family forcibly.

The group got their training from Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy. For the play, there was no written script. It was their lives that was reflected on stage.

After their fourth performance at the Fine Arts Hall in Kochi, Kerala was struck by floods. They lost their properties in the floods, and their many bookings had to be cancelled. “So then we contacted Soorya Krishnamoorthy sir and he let us stage the play in his Ganesham Auditorium for free. We hope to recover our lost materials and also do something for flood relief,” Sheethal said.

Sheethal admitted that the play, directed by Chennai-based Srijith Sundaram, is improving each time it is performed. “None of us was familiar with theatre. But we wanted to present through the play the problems faced by gender and sexual minorities in different areas – education, health, law, relationships. It is a question to the society,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute