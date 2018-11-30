Playback Singer Chinmayi On Singing Offers Drying Up Since She Came Out As A Sexual Abuse Victim

In the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India, there were many names that came out on the open, some as victims of sexual abuse and some as abusers. One such victim was playback singer Chinmayi who had accused poet-lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. And since then she had been a subject of relentless trolling and offers of singing have pretty much dried up.

“Before #Metoo, I used to sing three songs a day. After an album as successful as 96 (the movie), in which I had dubbed for the lead actor as well, I should usually get work for the next one month. But, after my involvement in the #MeToo movement, there has been a silence. In a month, I used to do 10-15 songs, out of which 5 songs would be in Tamil. This has dried up as well. And then, the dubbing union terminates me. I realized it is not a coincidence. Recently, I had signed on to dub for two movies, which were subsequently canceled,” she said.



She feels that addressing sexual harassment in the film industry is particularly difficult. “How will you define workplace in the film industry? We are all freelancers. Our workplaces can be the director’s residence, a bathroom in a café which can be the shooting spot. The laws should evolve,” she said. “Women who are a part of WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) in Malayalam have all been out of work. They are saying that producers don’t want to deal with those associated with WCC. They want to show us as examples to other women to say ‘if you speak up, this is what will happen to you. So don’t do it.’”



If the influential women in the Tamil industry were to form a collective, fighting for women’s rights would become much easier. But that’s an impossible scenario as well.

“It would be nice if influential women take a stand and say – don’t shame the victims even if you can’t help them. I don’t want to arm-twist them into doing something that they don’t do spontaneously. They know what is happening and they follow me on social media. Some of the most vocal women who speak up for women’s right… Khushboo gas lighted victims, asking why I am speaking after 13 years. You are not listening to me now after 13 years. Would they have listened to me when I was just 19 years old?” she asked.



H/T: The Hindu